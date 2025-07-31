Kamala Harris returns to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to promote new book

Kamala Harris is back in the spotlight. The former Vice President will be appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert tonight, July 31, Deadline reported. This marks her first major public interview since the 2024 Presidential election, which she lost to Donald Trump. In the upcoming interview, she is set to promote her new book, 107 Days, in which she has detailed her experiences of running for president. Kamala Harris returns to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert(X/@@colbertlateshow)

Kamala Harris makes The Late Show comeback

Harris' The Late Show comeback comes just one day after she confirmed she will not be running for California Governor, shutting down months of speculation about her next political move. Earlier today, she also shared the news about her new book.

In an announcement video shared on Instagram, she said, “Since leaving office, I've spent a lot of time reflecting on those days, talking with my team, my family, my friends, and pulling my thoughts together – in essence, writing a journal that is this book '107 Days' with candor and reflection.”

This interview is sure to draw attention not just for Harris’ return, but also because of the drama surrounding Colbert himself. The Late Show was canceled by CBS earlier this month, a move officially blamed on budget cuts.

However, some believe there may be more to it. Former President Trump had launched legal action against Paramount Global, CBS’s parent company, over past segments aired on the show. While the company settled the lawsuit quietly to push its Skydance merger through, the shadow of that case still lingers.

When Harris last appeared on the show, back in October 2024, just before the election, she famously shared a Miller High Life beer with Colbert and did not hold back on her criticism of Trump, calling him a man who “openly admires dictators and authoritarians.”

Tonight’s appearance will be her eighth time on The Late Show since her first visit in 2018. With the show on its way out and Harris reflecting on her political future, this interview feels more like a closing chapter for both of them. The Late Show is produced by CBS Studios and Spartina Productions, with Stephen Colbert, Tom Purcell, and Jon Stewart serving as executive producers.

