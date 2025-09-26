Who is Amanda Bynes' boyfriend, Zachary? Nickelodeon star's new romance revealed

Former Nickelodeon star Amanda Bynes recently shocked fans with her changed look after sharing a photo of her face on her Instagram account. But it's not all gloomy for the 'The Amanda Show' teen star, as she reportedly has a new man in her life! Amanda Bynes (L) and Zachary (R), her new beau. (File photo and Amanda Bynes on Instagram)

According to TMZ, Amanda Bynes is now in a relationship with a man named Zachary. Sources with knowledge of the matter told TMZ that Amanda and Zachary were friends but recently took their relationship to the next level and started dating. They are "not rushing things", but "enjoying each other's company," the source told TMZ.

Who is Zachary, Amanda Bynes' New Beau?

Zachary is reportedly the owner of an event and security business and is 40, a year older than Amanda Bynes. TMZ cited a witness who saw the couple together to report that they are very much in love and were seen holding hands in Hollywood earlier this week.

Amanda Bynes had also posted a photo of the man, but it was not clear then who the man was. The photo showed Amanda and Zachary sitting across from each other at what looks like an open-air cafe/ eatery. The source told TMZ that their relationship, at his stage, involves "casual dates, quality time, and just getting to know one another." Despite Amanda's career pursuits, which take up a lot of time, she is reportedly "letting herself embrace this budding romance."

Bynes previously dated Paul Michael. They began dating in 2019 after meeting at a sober living facility and got engaged in 2020. But their relationship was often turbulent, marked by public breakups and reconciliations. They later split for good in July 2022.