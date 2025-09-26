Why isn't ABC's General Hospital on Hulu tonight? Alternative ways to watch revealed

Subscribers of Hulu were not able to stream Thursday's episode of General Hospital on the platform. Amid that, Hulu Support on X provided an alternative way of watching the episode. Hulu's general Hospital viewers faced issues streaming the latest episode.(General Hospital on X)

Hundreds of viewers who watch the show on Hulu complained about the issue on X. In response to one such query from an user, the official X account of Hulu Support said: "Hi there! You should be able to stream the latest episode of General Hospital here," and provided a link. They said the episode can be played by “auto playing from the previous episode.”

Amid the reported issues, which seemed to stem from a technical glitch that some users experienced with the Hulu app on their devices, several frustrated Hulu subscribers vented on social media. The frustration was especially heightened over Hulu's recent spike in subscription costs.

Frustrated Hulu Subscribers Complain

“@hulu I am extremely angry that General Hospital is not available yet. It is supposed to be available at 8 PM every single fucking day. I already canceled my subscription.. just found out I've been getting double charged by your company as well. I am more than happy to walk away,” one frustrated user wrote.

Also read: America's Got Talent Season 20: How much money did winner Jessica Sanchez take home?

“@hulu_support and @hulu , where is the Thursday episode of General Hospital?? It should be available to view as of 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time. I know I am not the only one who wants to see Monica's funeral/tribute,” wrote another.

“@hulu why isn't General Hospital on Hulu at 8 pm as it normally is... come on it Monica Memorial,” said another.

Hulu's Price Increase Explained

Hulu is increasing its ad-supported plan from $9.99 to $11.99 per month, effective October 21, 2025. The premium ad-free plan remains at $18.99 monthly. This follows Disney's full acquisition of Hulu and plans to merge it with Disney+ by 2026.

The price hike coincides with public backlash over ABC's suspension of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" which led to calls for boycotts and a 3.5% drop in Disney's stock.