Amanda Bynes will try Ozempic to look thin in paparazzi pictures: ‘So, you don't see my double chin’

Former child star Amanda Bynes, who has maintained a low profile in recent years due to her mental health struggles, has revealed she is going on Ozempic to shed some extra kilos. She wants to look picture-perfect in front of the paparazzi. Also read: Amanda Bynes joins OnlyFans, but she has a strict disclaimer, ‘I won’t be posting any…’ Amanda Bynes is quite active on social media these days.

Amanda Bynes to go on Ozempic

On Sunday, Amanda took to Instagram to share the update about her life. She shared a short video to reveal the route she is going to take to lose weight.

She began the video by sharing her plans for a new hair colour, and then transitioned into talking about her upcoming weight loss plan. The clip also resurfaced on Reddit.

“What else do I want to post about? Ohh I am going on ozempic and I am excited about it. I am 173 now, so I hope to get down to like 130,” she shared.

Amanda added, "That would be awesome, so I would look better in paparazzi pictures. And you don't see my double chin from strange angles. That’s about it. I will post about my ozempic journey too”.

About Amanda Bynes

Amanda started acting in the late 1990s. Before securing her acclaimed series named The Amanda show, she featured in All That, a sketch comedy. The California-born star’s success continued into the 2000s with lead roles in She’s the Man in 2006, Hairspray in 2007, and Easy A in 2010.

Lately, she has been in the news for all the wrong reasons, concerning her fans and well-wishers. She suffered from substance abuse and has received a diagnosis of bipolar disorder. In March 2022, she was liberated from an eight-year conservatorship.

Her last role was in the 2010 rom-com Easy A. At the age of 24, she announced that she was stepping back from acting. “Being an actress isn’t as fun as it may seem,” she wrote on social media at the time. “If I don’t love something anymore I stop doing it. I don’t love acting anymore so I’ve stopped doing it.”

Last year, Amanda was subjected to a psychiatric hold twice. She was detained by the police in June and was placed under custody for a mental health evaluation, which she allegedly failed. According to reports, she called the cops for aid when she was undergoing overwhelming distress. In March last year, Amanda was spotted roaming naked in the streets of LA, that was the first time she was subjected to a psychiatric hold. She waved down a car and expressed her agony to the driver. She said that she was coming down from a psychiatric episode before calling the cops.