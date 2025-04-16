Amanda Bynes joins OnlyFans, but she has a strict disclaimer, ‘I won’t be posting any…’

Amanda Bynes has taken to social media to reveal that she is joining OnlyFans. However, her post was accompanied by a strict disclaimer. Amanda Bynes joins OnlyFans, but she has a strict disclaimer (@amandapandapandapanda1/Instagram)

“I’m on onlyfans now! Disclaimer: I’m doing onlyfans to chat with my fans through dm’s. I won’t be posting any sleazy content. Excited to join,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories, sharing a snap of her page.

(@amandapandapandapanda1/Instagram)

The subscription-based service showcases various activities, such as NSFW content, cooking shows and live streams. Bynes, 39, has set her OnlyFans subscription to $50 per month.

Bynes landed her first role on the Nickelodeon sketch comedy show All That. She garnered her own sitcom, The Amanda Show, from 1999 to 2002. Bynes also portrayed Holly Tyler on the WB sitcom What I Like About You from 2002 to 2006, where she acted opposite Jennie Garth. She later went on to star in various comedies, including What a Girl Wants (2003), Love Wrecked (2005), She’s the Man (2006), Sydney White (2007), and Hairspray (2007).

When Amanda Bynes retired from acting

Bynes’ last role was in the 2010 rom-com Easy A. At the age of 24, she announced that she was stepping back from acting. “Being an actress isn’t as fun as it may seem,” she wrote on social media at the time. “If I don’t love something anymore I stop doing it. I don’t love acting anymore so I’ve stopped doing it.”

“I know 24 is a young age to retire but you heard it here first,” the former child star added. “I’ve #retired.”

Bynes never returned to acting, but had a short-lived podcast titled Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcast. In 2018, she reflected on retiring from acting, and recalled watching “Easy A” and “having a different reaction than everyone else to the movie.”

“I literally couldn’t stand my appearance in that movie and I didn’t like my performance,” she told Paper Magazine. “I was absolutely convinced I needed to stop acting after seeing it. I was high on marijuana when I saw that but for some reason it really started to affect me. I don’t know if it was a drug-induced psychosis or what, but it affected my brain in a different way than it affects other people. It absolutely changed my perception of things.”

Last year, Bynes announced that she was returning to school to become a manicurist. “Since I haven’t passed the board exam yet to get my manicurist license, I started back at school to study manicurist theory and to practice doing acrylics before I take the test again,” she said last April, “so I’ll be good to go when I get a job at a nail salon.”