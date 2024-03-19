Unnerving resurfaced scenes of Ariana Grande on Nickelodeon shows her being "sexualized" at a young age. The clips that are now surfacing were aired during the debut episode of Quiet On Set: The Dark Side Of Kids TV. The new documentary has brought to the fore the disturbing allegations behind the scenes at Nickelodeon. Disturbing resurfaced scenes show young Ariana Grande being ‘sexualized’ on Nickelodeon (Photo by Marleen Moise / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

The clips show Grande putting her hand down her throat and sucking her toes. It also shows her pouring water over her chest and head as she lay on a bed. Another clip shows her “milking” a potato and making moaning sounds. A different section of the video shows two female writers revealing the "disgusting" meaning behind the name of a character that Amanda Bynes was meant to play.

Several cast and crew members, including Drake And Josh star Drake Bell, have opened up in the show about what went on behind the scenes. Dan Schneider's empire ran in the 1990s and 2000s. The Investigation Discovery four-part docuseries will air over two nights. The show highlights how Schneider abused his power position and how various convicted paedophiles were allowed to work on the shows. IMDb says that it is a “docu-series that uncovers the toxic culture behind some of the most iconic children's shows of the late 1990s and early 2000s.”

‘One of the central questions we were looking at was this power dynamic’

Mary Robertson directed the show with Emma Schwartz. Speaking of the show, Robertson previously said, according to The Hollywood Reporter, “One of the central questions we were looking at was this power dynamic, whether that’s a child being put in a work environment, whether that’s a parent trying to support their child, whether that’s the child relating to a showrunner who has the power to make or break their career, or their future as a star.”

“The kids who grew up loving these shows are now a new generation of parents in their own right. Our hope is that Quiet on Set sparks meaningful conversations amongst families and positions them to not only have a better understanding of grooming, but all the complicated issues tackled in this documentary,” Jason Sarlanis, president at Turner Networks, ID and HLN, linear and streaming, added.