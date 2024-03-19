Resurfaced footage shows Nickelodeon producer Dan Schneider in hot tub with then minor bikini-clad Amanda Bynes. Watch

The advent of a disturbing video over social media has the potential to turn the behaviour of a former executive at Nickelodeon into his conduct under a microscope again. Dan Schneider's conduct with Amanda Bynes was questioned anew(Nickelodeon)

In the video, one can see Nickelodeon producer Dan Schneider in the hot tub with the reportedly underage Nickelodeon’s skit in a bikini, which gives a reason for other’s curiosity about the nature/ extent of their relationship as Amanda was below the age of consent at that time.

The segment, which is said to have aired in the 2002 episode Amanda's Jacuzzi, captures the pair exchanging comments, wherein Schneider is identified as the ‘Amanda Show’ executive producer, a program that Bynes had parts of a long time back.

Why all the fuss

The resurfacing of this footage follows the airing of a documentary titled Quiet On Set: The Dark Side Of Kids TV, an article which made claims of a toxic working environment at The Nickelodeon production company, with accusations of child abuse and inappropriate behaviour on the set of some of the shows.

The viral snippet shows Bynes invites Schneider to become her guest, humorously putting him in a strange position as he’s both an executive producer and the show's head writer. They pass quips to each other and are handed serving plates with spaghetti, which they relish eating right away. Nevertheless, the commentators remarked that the scene was “very uncomfortable” in spite of the proud efforts of Schneider, who is nearly two decades older than Bynes.

‘When you watch the video it is Amanda Bynes, clearly very young,’ says show's writer

Cultural writer Scaachi Koul expressed discomfort with the scene, noting, “When you watch the video it is Amanda Bynes, clearly very young, wearing a swimsuit in a hot tub and next to her is Dan Schneider fully clothed.” Koul highlighted Schneider's apparent control over the situation, suggesting that viewers may now perceive it differently in light of current sensitivities.

Former Nickelodeon staff members also weighed in, with Leon Frierson, who worked on All That as a teen, recalling instances where Bynes would be absent from set, reportedly spending time with Schneider instead. “There would be times where Amanda would just be missing and a lot of times we would just hear that she would be with Dan - pitching ideas and writing.,” he recalled.

Schneider, indeed, spoke about Bynes being "his new favourite" cast member upon her arrival at nickelodeon and some others claimed that this led to most of the other cast members who were either edged out or left the set due to her position. Also, many started to speculate about what really existed between them in terms of their relationship, as they were often seen in a close proximity.

In response to the allegations raised in the documentary, Schneider issued a statement asserting, “Everything that happened on the shows I ran was carefully scrutinized by dozens of involved adults. All stories, dialogue, costumes and makeup were fully approved by network executives on two coasts.”