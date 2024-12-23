Amanda Bynes makes rare public appearance in LA, fans shocked again with her transformation: ‘Hollywood happened to her’

Amanda Bynes made a return to the public eye recently, marking her first high-profile appearance in over a decade at an art exhibition in Los Angeles. The former child star's dramatic transformation left fans reeling, with many taking to social media to express their shock and surprise. Also read: Amanda Bynes reveals secret behind her changed look - it's eyelid plastic surgery Amanda Bynes started acting in the late 1990s, and got fame with series named The Amanda show.

While some supporters offered words of encouragement and solidarity, acknowledging her ongoing struggles with mental health, others couldn't help but comment on her changed appearance.

Amanda Bynes makes a rare appearance

According to eonline, Amanda cohosted and displayed her creations at an art show and clothing pop-up with apparel designer Austin Babbitt in West Hollywood on December 21.

She even met with some fans at the public event, which marked her first in more than a decade.

For the outing, the former Nickelodeon star wore her blonde hair slicked back. She wore a black cropped cardigan with butterfly clasps, black pants and matching boots. The event was also attended by Noah Cyrus.

The 38-year-old also signed autographs and chatted and took photographs with fans, many of whom posted them on their own social media. Amanda, who graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in 2019, has also collaborated with Austin on apparel featuring her design.

Fans shocked

Amanda, who has maintained a low profile in recent years due to her mental health struggles, has a history of unveiling new looks whenever she resurfaces in public. Her latest appearance has left fans stunned once again, as she showcased a dramatically different look that sparked a flurry of reactions on social media.

“NO WAY THAT’S AMANDA BYNES, WTF,” one user wrote, with another mentioning, “We know what happened to Amanda Bynes. Stop reposting the pictures and asking, you disingenuous tw**s. Stop cashing in on her trauma for clickbait. Shame on every single account that's done this”.

“I hate when people do this re: Amanda Bynes. She has a serious mental illness (schizophrenia or schizoaffective disorder) and unfortunately this is a normal progression of those illnesses. It's not due to drugs, her parents, or even the Hollywood craziness - it's the illness,” one wrote. Another user shared, “This is Amanda Bynes!!???? What!?? Oh man, so sad”.

One comment read, “My brain cannot comprehend Amanda Bynes appearance now. Like how does that happen!!!!”, with another reading, “What happened to Amanda Bynes? Hollywood happened to her and many other who are now lost souls”.

“Can we stop publicly commenting on Amanda Bynes's appearances? How would you feel if somebody kept referencing photos from over a decade ago and using them to compare to you now? That would be mentally exhausting everybody knows what happened, she’s in a better place,” wrote one user.

Another user stressed, “Stop f**king talk about what Amanda Bynes is doing now; she has a thriving art show, and she’s working on herself constantly!! Quit talking about the past and using photos from 2009, and keep that same energy as you do with the other celebrities”.

About Amanda Bynes

Amanda started acting in the late 1990s. Before securing her acclaimed series named The Amanda show, she featured in All That, a sketch comedy. The California-born star’s success continued into the 2000s with lead roles in She’s the Man in 2006, Hairspray in 2007, and Easy A in 2010.

Lately, she has been in the news for all the wrong reasons, concerning her fans and well-wishers. She suffered from substance abuse and has received a diagnosis of bipolar disorder. In March 2022, she was liberated from an eight-year conservatorship.

Last year, Amanda was subjected to a psychiatric hold twice. She was detained by the police in June and was placed under custody for a mental health evaluation, which she allegedly failed. According to reports, she called the cops for aid when she was undergoing overwhelming distress. In March last year, Amanda was spotted roaming naked in the streets of LA, that was the first time she got subjected to a psychiatric hold. She waved down a car and expressed her agony to the driver. She said that she was coming down from a psychiatric episode before calling the cops.