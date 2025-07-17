Stranger Things Season 5 Teaser Trailer: Eddie Munson is gone but not forgotten

Eddie Munson, Dungeons & Dragons player and heavy metal lover, endeared himself to the hearts of Stranger Things fans in Season 4. The character played by Joseph Quinn died at the end of the season, so the heroes of Hawkins could have a chance to lay siege to Vecna's lair. However, the Stranger Things Season 5 teaser trailer makes it abundantly clear that Munson may be gone, but is not forgotten. Eddie became the suspect for the killings carried out by Vecna in Season 4(YouTube)

Does Eddie Munson appear in Stranger Things Season 5?

Since Eddie died in Season 4, the character does not appear in the Season 5 teaser trailer, though there is a chance he might be shown in flashbacks at some point in the season.

That said, Stranger Things Season 5 makes it clear that Munson has in no way been forgotten, either by his friends, or by Hawkins. In one scene, Dustin visits Eddie's grave to see ‘Burn in Hell’ written in blood on his tombstone.

Dustin and Eddie's friendship in Season 4 was heartwarming to say the least, with many fans loving the competition this gave to Steve Harrington's friendship with Gaten Matarazzo's character.

While Dustin looks on sadly at Eddie's grave, the hatred from the Hawkins townsfolk, though misplaced, is understandable in the show's context. Last season showed that Eddie became the suspect for the killings carried out by Vecna, and given that the Dungeons & Dragons game has been linked with Satanism at various points in time, a fair amount of suspicion and anger was directed at Eddie. The fact that he died heroically in the Upside Down made little difference to the outside world, despite it being a gut-wrenching moment for anyone who knew the character up close.

The scene at Eddie's grave has already elicited reactions on X, with one saying, “Not much screen time, but man, what a character. I was legit sad...like I felt a genuine sense of loss when he died. Steve's still number one, but this guy (Eddie Munson) came close.”

Another account, titled ‘Missing Eddie hours’ after the dear-departed character, shared photos of Dustin and Eddie's budding bromance from last season, contrasting it with Dustin in front of Eddie's final resting place.

It remains to be seen if Eddie's character is vindicated in the public eye at any time in Season 5.

Stranger Things Season 5 Release Date

Stranger Things Season 5 will release in two volumes, with the first consisting of four episodes dropping on November 26, and the second consisting of three episodes dropping on Christmas Eve. The finale will drop on New Year's Eve.