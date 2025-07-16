Stranger Things S05 Teaser Trailer: Terminator actor Linda Hamilton's role explained

The teaser trailer for Stranger Things Season 5 has dropped, and the action in Hawkins and the Upside Down will only get more intense, by the look of things. Linda Hamilton is seen as Dr Kay in Stranger Things Season 5(X)

Among the many treats the teaser packed for fans of the sci-fi show, one of the standout moments was the introduction of Linda Hamilton's character.

Now, any long-time fan of the sci-fi genre will, of course, remember the gun-toting lady with grit from the Terminator series, and it seems like Hamilton is reprising an action-packed role in the Netflix show as well. A brief scene shows Hamilton's character enter a room, gun at the ready, with men in military gear entering before her.

Linda Hamilton's role explained

Linda Hamilton is seen as Dr Kay in the explosive scene where Demogorgons – the creatures from the Upside Down – are popping up. She seems part of a concerted effort to contain the situation.

Also Read | Stranger Things Season 5 teaser hints at major evolution in Eleven’s abilities

While more details about Hamilton's role have been kept under wraps, the teaser indicates that she wields authority, at least given the armed presence around her. Thus, it is likely she could be part of the US military or some other arm of the US government, present in Hawkins to contain the situation.

Given that the show's synopsis indicates Eleven will be on the run from the US government, Hamilton's character could very well be an antagonist, that Mike and his mates have to go up against, though Vecna will very much remain their primary concern. Hamilton's Dr Kay will most likely have an important role to play in ensuring Hawkins remains under quarantine.

Stranger Things Season 5 release date

Stranger Things Season 5 will release in two volumes; the first, consisting of four episodes, will drop on November 26. The second, consisting of three episodes, will drop on Christmas Eve. The season finale will air on New Year's Eve.