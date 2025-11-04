Ariana Grande says director Jon M. Chu was ‘destined’ to make Wicked: For Good

Ariana Grande is all set to feature as the lead in the upcoming film Wicked: For Good. The movie, which will be released on November 21, is a sequel to last year’s musical fantasy Wicked. The Thank U, Next hitmaker plays the role of Glinda while Cynthia Erivo appears as the eponymous Wicked Witch of the West. File photo of Ariana Grande

The promotional tours of the movie are underway and going at an intense pace. In one such interview, Grande lauded the film’s director, Jon M. Chu.

“Jon Chu is the most empathetic, intentional, brilliant and thoughtful human being with an innate understanding of the human experience,” she said in a statement.

Grande added that the director’s “heart and character” left an imprint upon every part of the film. She also praised him for shooting two projects simultaneously, managing to stay in the moment despite sudden changes in tone and schedule.

“But he never blinked. No one could have told this story better than Jon. It was absolutely his destiny to make these films,” she added.

What to expect from Wicked: For Good?

The film is highly anticipated on the back of the success of the first part that came out last year. Apart from the two leading ladies, other actors in it include Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero; Ethan Slater as Boq; Marissa Bode as Nessarose; Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible; and Jeff Goldblum as Wizard of Oz.

The voice of The Cowardly Lion has been provided by Colman Domingo.

Being a musical, the first film featured several memorable songs. The same can be expected in the sequel, too. Apart from the return of ‘I’m Not That Girl,’ there are going to be some new songs in the film, as per Deadline.

‘For Good’, sung in the film by Glinda and Elphaba, will be among the main songs, along with ‘Thank Goodness’, which has been sung by Glinda, Madame Morrible and Citizens of Oz.

The presence of director Chu is what would unite the two films and ensure the continuity of the story in a seamless manner. In an interview, the director told Deadline that he cut both movies at the same time.

With so much fanfare, fans would be keenly anticipating the musical when it hits the theatres on November 21.

FAQs:

What is ‘Wicked: For Good’?

It is a sequel to the movie Wicked, which came out last year.

Who stars in the film?

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo play the leading roles.

When is the film going to be released in theaters?

It comes out on November 21.