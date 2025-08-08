Wicked: For Good first look is everything fans have been asking for; say, ‘I’m already in the theatre waiting for this’

If there’s one movie that truly lived up to the hype last year, it was Wicked: Part I. With Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo fronting the fantastical world of Oz, the film became an instant cultural obsession. And now, Wicked: For Good, the second and final part of the two-part musical event, has released its first behind-the-scenes featurette — and fans are absolutely losing it. Wicked: For Good teaser

Unveiled by Universal Studios, the 2-minute and 45-second video offers a sweeping look at the set, complete with raw moments between cast and crew, magical visuals, and our first peek at what’s to come. Elphaba (Cynthia) and Glinda (Ariana) are back — and this time, their story dives deeper. According to Grande, Wicked: For Good will explore “how far we can push this friendship.” She adds, “There’s nuance, there’s hurt, there’s forgiveness… These two women love each other so much, and they truly change each other for the better.”

The teaser also features footage of Grande sharing laughs with co-star Michelle Yeoh, Erivo hugging director Jon M. Chu on set, and close-up shots of the Yellow Brick Road itself. The Wizard of Oz nostalgia is strong, with clips showing Dorothy alongside the Tin Man, Scarecrow, and Cowardly Lion. “We get to see how these characters like the Tin Man and the Scarecrow and the Lion come to be,” Grande says. “We truly see the origin story of the witches of Oz.”

The internet reacts: “I’m already in the theatre waiting for this”

The reactions from fans have been loud, emotional, and entirely over the top — in the best way possible. “Was I the only one who screamed with excitement when the notification arrived? 😅 Outside of that OMG the new images we have,” one fan posted on Reddit. “I think one of the things that was theorised was confirmed — that Elphaba would fight with the guards to prevent them from building the yellow road (and this will be near Munchkinland).”

On X, another fan wrote, “I'm seated. The theatre employees are scared and asking me to leave, yet I'm simply too seated.” Someone else gushed, “Broadway meets Hollywood perfection.” Another said, “I’m going to be an emotional wreck.” One more user wrote, “I’m already in the theatre waiting for this.” And perhaps the most confident declaration of all: “Movie of the year already.”

What is Wicked: For Good about?

Inspired by Act 2 of the original Broadway musical, the sequel takes place during the same time that Dorothy arrives in Oz. But this story shifts focus, exploring what really went down between Elphaba and Glinda while Dorothy hunted the so-called Wicked Witch.

As Erivo’s green-skinned Elphaba works to protect Oz’s animals from the Wizard’s regime, Grande’s Glinda is pulled into a moral struggle of her own — stuck between loyalty and justice as the public face of the Wizard’s government. The movie picks up with the two witches estranged, and both living with the consequences of their previous choices. The film is set to hit theatres on November 21, 2025.