Wicked: For Good trailer shows Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo in heated showdown | Watch

The new trailer for Wicked: For Good dropped Wednesday, September 24, showing a much darker Oz than fans might remember. Ariana Grande’s Glinda and Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba are at each other’s throats, with one scene showing Glinda slamming her wand against Elphaba’s broom on the yellow brick road. Ariana Grande’s Glinda and Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba clash in the final trailer for Wicked: For Good.(Youtube/ Screengrab)

“I’m a public figure now, people expect me to…” Glinda begins, with Elphaba cutting in sarcastically, “Fly?” “Be encouraging!” Glinda finishes, visibly frustrated, per the trailer footage released by Universal.

Songs, romance, and chaos in Oz

A People report notes that the trailer teases key musical moments from the Broadway adaptation. Glinda’s bubbly “Thank Goodness” and Elphaba’s powerhouse “No Good Deed” make appearances. There is also a wedding scene between Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey) and Glinda, which goes haywire as a stampede disrupts the ceremony, prompting Michelle Yeoh’s Madame Morrible to declare, “This is the work of the Wicked Witch!”

Romance surfaces amid the chaos. The trailer offers a glimpse at Elphaba and Fiyero’s passionate number, “As Long as You’re Mine,” showing them floating together mid-air, locked in an embrace. Lighter moments remain too, like Glinda receiving her flying bubble and exclaiming, “I’m obsess-u-lated!”

The trailer also features close-ups of the Cowardly Lion, a new Tin Man, and an over-the-shoulder look at Elphaba gazing at the Scarecrow before joining Dorothy’s journey. Marissa Bode’s Nessa Rose floats into the air as her heirloom slippers turn ruby red.

Watch it here:

Plot of Wicked: For Good

The official synopsis explains that Wicked: For Good, set to release on November 21, picks up after Elphaba is branded the Wicked Witch of the West by the Wizard and Madame Morrible. She’s on the run, “continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals.” Glinda has become “the glamorous symbol of Goodness for all of Oz,” enjoying life in the Emerald City.

The synopsis adds that Glinda and Elphaba “will need to truly see each other, with honesty and empathy, if they are to change themselves, and all of Oz, for good.”

Wicked For Good: Behind the scenes and what’s next

People and Entertainment Weekly interviewed Cynthia Erivo in February, who teased, “I think you can expect a little bit of spice in the second part because they've grown up a little bit. They're not in school anymore; they've stepped into their careers and stepped into their choices.”

Directed by Jon M. Chu and adapted by Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox, the sequel builds on 2024’s Wicked: Part 1, which became the highest-grossing stage-to-screen adaptation of all time and earned two Oscars out of 10 nominations at the 2025 Academy Awards.

Universal Pictures confirmed the November 21 release. Wicked: For Good also stars Bowen Yang, Ethan Slater, and others. The first film is available for streaming on Peacock.

FAQs:

When is Wicked: For Good released?

It will be released on November 21, 2025, in theaters.

Who stars as Glinda and Elphaba?

Ariana Grande plays Glinda while Cynthia Erivo plays Elphaba.

Who directs the sequel?

Jon M. Chu has helmed Wicked: For Good with Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox adapting the story for the big screen.

What songs appear in the trailer?

“Thank Goodness,” “No Good Deed,” and “As Long as You’re Mine” are featured.

Where can I stream the first Wicked movie?

The original film is available to stream on Peacock.