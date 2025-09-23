Watch | Robin Hood trailer: Release date, cast, plot, where to watch and more

The trailer for the upcoming Robin Hood series has officially dropped, courtesy of MGM+. Produced by Lionsgate Television, the upcoming show is executive-produced by John Glenn, Jonathan English, and Todd Lieberman of Hidden Pictures. The Sean Bean and Lauren McQueen starrer will premiere on Prime Video this November. Robin Hood set to release on Prime Video this November.(YouTube)

Robin Hood trailer: Fresh take on classic tale

Robin Hood offers a fresh take on the legendary story of the English outlaw, famous for stealing from the rich and giving to the poor. Apart from its societal take, the story also takes into account the romance between Robin Hood and Marian, his loyal and courageous love interest.

Robin Hood: Plot

Recalling an English setting based in the 12th century, the Norman rule can be seen subjugating the Saxons. One of them, Robert of Locksley, had his world upside down when his father was executed by the Sheriff of Nottingham.

As a punishment, his family is also dispossessed of their ancestral estate. Robert, angered with the series of events and gifted with extraordinary skill with the longbow, decides to channel this grief into defiance.

Thus begins the story of his rebellion. However, his protest against the rich is intermingled with his love for Marian, a noblewoman who is caught between her loyalty to her family and her burgeoning love for him.

Apart from the trailer, MGM+ has also released a series of captivating first-look images. Some shots hint at Marian’s connection with Sean Bean’s villainous character as the Sheriff of Nottingham, while others tease her slow but passionate romance with the protagonist.

The images were shared exclusively by Entertainment Weekly, also posted by MGM+ on their X account.

Robin Hood: Cast and Characters

The cast of Robin Hood features Jack Patten in the lead character as Robert of Locksley, aka Robin Hood, while Lauren McQueen plays his love interest as Marian. Other notable stars of the series include Sean Bean, who takes on the role of the Sheriff of Nottingham, with Lydia Peckham in the shoes of Priscilla of Nottingham. Meanwhile, Steven Waddington stars as the Earl of Huntingdon, and Connie Nielsen plays the powerful Queen Eleanor of Aquitaine.

Robin Hood: Release details

Robin Hood will premiere on Prime Video on Sunday, November 2. The series will be live at 9:00 PM ET in the United States, with the first two episodes airing on the same date. However, the subsequent episodes will continue to roll out every week until the season finale on Sunday, December 28, 2025.

Viewers in other countries, including the UK, Italy, Germany, Spain, Latin America, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg, can also watch the series on an active MGM+ subscription.

How to watch Robin Hood

To catch Robin Hood, you will need a Prime Video with the MGM+ add-on subscription, which is available for £5.99 per month in the UK and $6.99 per month in the US.

