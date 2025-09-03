28 Years Later: The Bone Temple trailer out: Ralph Fiennes starrer thriller will hit theatres on this day

Sony Pictures released the much-awaited trailer for Nia DaCosta's 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple on Wednesday. According to Variety, the film will follow the events of 28 Years Later, picking up after Spike (Alfie Williams) is introduced to Sir Jimmy Crystal (Jack O'Connell) and his gang of acrobatic killers in a post-apocalyptic England. 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple has been directed by Danny Boyle and also has a cameo by Cillian Murphy.

What's the film about?

"Dr. Kelson (Ralph Fiennes) finds himself in a shocking new relationship -- with consequences that could change the world as they know it -- and Spike's encounter with Jimmy Crystal becomes a nightmare he can't escape. In the world of The Bone Temple, the infected are no longer the greatest threat to survival -- the inhumanity of the survivors can be stranger and more terrifying," reads the film's official synopsis, as mentioned along with the release of the trailer.

Actor Cillian Murphy will briefly appear in the film, reprising his role as Jim from 28 Days Later, alongside stars Fiennes, Emma Laird, Maura Bird, Erin Kellyman and Chi Lewis-Parry.

The upcoming sequel of the film stars Ralph Fiennes in the lead role. Sony Pictures shared the trailer on their social media handles today.

While Murphy will only have a small role in the second film, executive producer and 28 Years Later director Danny Boyle revealed to Variety that Murphy will be an "enormous character in the third film."

Boyle also confirmed that O'Connell and Fiennes will play larger parts in 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, setting up more of the mainland plot that was briefly touched on in the first film, according to the outlet.

The sequel is executive produced by Boyle, Andrew Macdonald, Peter Rice and Bernie Bellew. Columbia Pictures, DNA Films and Decibel Films produced the film.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple is set to be released in theatres on January 16, 2026. (ANI)