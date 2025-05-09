New Pope Robert Francis Prevost saw Ralph Fiennes film Conclave before election, reveals his brother

Robert Francis Prevost was elected as the new pope after cardinals in the Vatican concluded voting at the papal conclave on Thursday. He takes the name Leo XIV, becoming the first American pontiff in history. Now his brother John Prevost has revealed in a conversation with NBC Chicago that before the conclave, Robert played the online game Wordle and watched the 2024 film Conclave. (Also read: ‘Better marketing than Barbenheimer’: Internet reacts to Cardinals watching Conclave film for ‘guidance’ before election) Did you know Robert Francis Prevost has watched the Oscar-winning drama Conclave?

What did the new Pope do before the announcement?

During the interaction, John revealed, “First we do Wordle ‘cause this is a regular thing, then we do Words with Friends. It’s something to keep his mind off life in the real world. And then we talk about what’s going on and I said, ‘Well, do you have your red socks?’ That doesn't go over well all the time. And then just that kind of stuff.”

‘He knew how to behave’

He added, “And I said, ‘Well are you ready for this?’ I said, ‘Did you watch the movie Conclave so you know how to behave? And he had just finished watching the movie Conclave. So he knew how to behave. So it’s that kind of stuff because I wanted to take his mind off of it. You know, laugh about something because this is now an awesome responsibility.”

Conclave follows Cardinal Lawrence (Ralph Fiennes), who is tasked to head one of the world’s most secretive and ancient events -- selecting the new Pope. After the sudden passing of the Pope, Cardinal Lawrence takes the reins of a high-stakes, covert process – but soon finds himself entangled in a web of secrets and conspiracies that could shake the very foundations of the centuries-old institution. It won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay.