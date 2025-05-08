‘Better marketing than Barbenheimer’: Internet reacts to Cardinals watching Conclave film for ‘guidance’ before election

Edward Berger's Conclave seems to have touched a real chord with its own subjects. The 2024 release, which won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay in March, revolved around the secretive process of selecting a new pope. A new report from Politico now states that Catholic cardinals are now watching the film as a means of ‘guidance’ to know more about the process of elections, ahead of the election of the new Pope. (Also read: As Vatican awaits new Pope, Ralph Fiennes-starrer Conclave finds its way to OTT in India; here's where you can watch) Ralph Fiennes stars as a cardinal in the 2024 release Conclave.(X/@conclavethefilm)

Cardinals watch Conclave

As per the report, “some of the 133 high-ranking clerics set to enter the Sistine Chapel when the conclave starts on Wednesday have looked to the Ralph Fiennes movie ― handily titled just Conclave ― for pointers.” Some of them even watched it in a theatre, added the report.

A Conclave watch party with the Cardinals?

As the report surfaced on social media, several users hilariously reacted to the meta-ness of this whole incident and added to the comments. One user commented, “Conclave (2024) walked so that Conclave (2025) could run.”

A second user said, “LMAO I wanna go to the Conclave watch party with the cardinals.” “Lowkey better marketing than Barbenheimer,” commented a fan. “Will we get a Letterboxd review from them?” joked another fan.

Another wrote, “I think we should re-do the Oscars or nominate conclave again next year all this free promo can’t go to waste this would’ve been a generational campaign 😭😭” “Oh see this impact? this is why conclave should’ve won Best Picture,” said a fan. For the unversed, Conclave was nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars this year but lost to Anora.

Conclave follows Cardinal Lawrence (Ralph Fiennes), who is tasked to head one of the world’s most secretive and ancient events -- selecting the new Pope. After the sudden passing of the Pope, Cardinal Lawrence takes the reins of a high-stakes, covert process – but soon finds himself entangled in a web of secrets and conspiracies that could shake the very foundations of the centuries-old institution.

Apart from Ralph Fiennes, the film also stars Stanley Tucci, Isabella Rossellini, Jacek Koman, Lucian Msamati, and John Lithgow. It is directed by Edward Berger and jointly written by Peter Straughan and Robert Harris. It is available to watch in India on Prime Video.

Meanwhile, the Papal Conclave 2025 will start on Wednesday, May 7, with a total of 133 cardinals from different countries meeting inside the Sistine Chapel in Vatican City to choose the next pope, successor of Pope Francis.