As Vatican awaits new Pope, Ralph Fiennes-starrer Conclave finds its way to OTT in India; here's where you can watch

Conclave begins streaming in India

On Wednesday, Prime Video announced the India premiere of the BAFTA-winning and Oscar-nominated film, which is based on Robert Harris's 2016 novel. The critically acclaimed, award-winning film will be streaming in India from May 7.

Directed by Edward Berger and jointly written by Peter Straughan and Robert Harris, the film features Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, Isabella Rossellini, Jacek Koman, Lucian Msamati, and John Lithgow.

Conclave follows Cardinal Lawrence (Ralph Fiennes), who is tasked to head one of the world’s most secretive and ancient events -- selecting the new Pope. After the sudden passing of the Pope, Cardinal Lawrence takes the reins of a high-stakes, covert process – but soon finds himself entangled in a web of secrets and conspiracies that could shake the very foundations of the centuries-old institution.

As the Pope's unexpected death sets off a chain reaction, Lawrence navigates a complex web of intrigue, desperately working to preserve the church's centuries-old legacy from unravelling.

Conclave sees popularity spike

The much-talked-about film saw a spike in viewership globally right after the death of Pope Francis on Easter Monday on April 21, particularly because it gives a peek into what goes on behind electing a new Pope in one of the most secretive elections around the world. According to figures published last month, viewership of the film surged by 283% following the news of the Pope’s death.

The Papal Conclave 2025 will start on Wednesday, May 7, with a total of 133 cardinals from different countries meeting inside the Sistine Chapel in Vatican City to choose the next pope, successor of Pope Francis.