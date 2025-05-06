What Conclave movie gets right and wrong about the real process of electing Pope

With eight nominations and a win in its bag at this year's Oscars, Conclave was certainly one of the biggest and most popular movies of 2024. Clad in Latin-red cloaks, cardinals come together at the Vatican to elect the new Pope is what forms the basic premise of the movie. conclave raplh fiennes(X/@conclavethefilm)

The much-talked about film saw a spike in viewership right after the death of Pope Francis on Easter Monday on April 21, particularly because it gives a peek into what goes behind electing a new Pope in one of the most secretive elections around the world.

The movie, as the title gives away, is precisely about the process of Papal election to choose the next head of the Catholic church.

Also read: Papal Conclave: What do Cardinals eat during Pope's election?

After the death of the pope in the movie, Dean of the College of Cardinals, Thomas Lawrence, played by Ralph Fiennes, is charged with organising the Conclave. Cardinals from around the world gather at the Vatican to elect their new head. Among the four leading contenders are US’ progressive Cardinal Aldo Bellini (played by Stanley Tucci), Nigeria’s social conservative Cardinal Joshua Adeyemi (played by Lucian Msamati), Canada’s Cardinal Joseph Tremblay (played by John Lithgow) and Italy’s traditionalist Cardinal Goffredo Tedesco (played by Sergio Castellitto). What unfolds is nothing short of a thriller, dramatised perfectly by design and for effect to keep you on the edge of your seat almost throughout the movie before the final twist hits and it hits hard.

Also read: Cardinals, ballots, anticipation: How long does it take to elect a new pope

While the cinematic quality of the movie is an undeniable highlight, people, especially practising Bishops and Cardinals from around the world have expressed their reservations about the accuracy of the movie.

As the real-life conclave is set to begin on May 7 with 133 cardinals from 71 countries participating, let’s take a look at what the movie gets right and wrong about the real-life Conclave:

What it gets right-

The Vatican setting

Shooting at the Vatican is not allowed, so the filmmakers had to either recreate several iconic locations through sets or with the help of the CGI or shoot at alternative locations in Rome and they have done it almost accurately. Not for a moment does one feel that the movie is shot anywhere but the Vatican. Right from the Sistine Chapel to the dorms where the Cardinals stay, what is shown in the movie is almost identical to the real thing, including the costumes worn throughout the movie.

What happens after the death of the Pope

The film opens with the death of the Pope. The process of what happens right after the death of the Pope shown in the movie is highly accurate, according to experts. The camerlengo plays a key role in papal transition and also ascertains the death of the Pope.

In the movie, the camerlengo is Cardinal Tremblay. He is seen breaking the Pope’s ring of the Fisherman after his death, which is a real ritual.

The voting process and logistics

Like the movie shows, the process of voting happens inside the Sistine Chapel. According to an article by the National Catholic Register, voting is done one or twice in the morning and similarly in the afternoon.

The cardinals, after writing down the name of their choice of the Pope, approach Michelangelo’s the Last Judgment painting and drop their ballot in a large chalice or an urn after saying a Latin prayer, just like shown in the movie.

Also read: No phone signals, jammers, lockdown: Vatican's world to seal for Conclave to elect pope

The votes are then read aloud by three designated cardinals and no Pope is elected unless he has a two-third majority. When the voting round is inconclusive, the ballots are burned to produce a black smoke letting the outer world know that no Pope has been elected. However, when the vote is conclusive, the ballots are burned with certain chemicals to release a white smoke, declaring that a new Pope has been elected.

The entire Conclave, which typically takes 3-4 days but could take less or more depending when a cardinal achieves the required majority mark, is done secretly behind the walls of the Vatican. The cardinals are not allowed any outside contact during the process so as to not influence their choice.

What it gets wrong

Cardinal Lawrence doesn’t abide by Conclave rules

One of the main reasons behind why the Papal election is done so secretively is to avoid Cardinals from getting influenced by what is happening in the outside world. They are not allowed to keep phones or have any access to television to receive external information. However, in the movie, Cardinal Lawrence violates the rule multiple times by seeking information from outside.

B Kevin Brown, Gonzaga University religious studies lecturer, told Al Jazeera that receiving information about what is happening outside the conclave “would violate the rules of the conclave”.

Cardinal Lawrence asks Monsignor Raymond O’Malley to gather information on one of the cardinals’ medical records, details of another’s last meeting with the Pope and also receives information about an explosion that happens outside.

Cardinal Benitez would not be allowed to vote in real Conclave

In the movie, Cardinal Benitez, who is originally from Mexico but serves in Afghanistan, makes a surprise appearance before the commencement of the Conclave. He says that he was selected by the Pope as a Cardinal “in pectore”, which means “in secret” and is allowed to participate in the Conclave.

However, according to Vatican rules, a Cardinal selected in “in pectore” cannot participate in the Conclave if his identity was not made public by the Pope before death. “Right from the start, this character is ineligible to be a participant in this conclave, because he should not be a cardinal to begin with,” Matthew Bunson, a Church expert and editorial director for EWTN News tells National Catholic Register.

Too political?

Cardinals in the movie are seen divided by either regions or identity, with all the groups trying to get their choice elected as the head of the Catholic church. According to Bunson, this depiction of Cardinals is not entirely correct.

“The banter among the cardinals is banal. It’s uninteresting, it’s political, it’s drably ideological on both sides. Every one of the major characters, unfortunately — despite the brilliance of the actors themselves — is uninteresting, incurious, and lacks a serious theological or philosophical spiritual depth,” he is quoted as saying by the National Catholic Register.

The cardinals are seen scheming and engaging in politics throughout the Conclave process. According to Bunson, “the cardinals from around the world, even though they don’t know each other, have [a] remarkable fraternity and collegiality as members of the College of Cardinals.”