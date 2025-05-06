No phone signals, jammers, lockdown: Vatican's world to seal for Conclave to elect pope

As the Catholic Church prepares for a historic decision, the Vatican will block all mobile phone signals on Wednesday afternoon, according to CNN, which cited Italian media reports. The Vatican confirmed that all 133 cardinals taking part in the conclave have now arrived in Rome. (via REUTERS)

This step is being taken ahead of the secretive vote to select the next pope, who will succeed Pope Francis who passed away on April 21.

Special signal jammers

To ensure full privacy during the conclave, special signal jammers will also be used around the Sistine Chapel. These will stop any attempts at digital communication or spying while the 133 cardinals carry out the papal election, CNN said, citing the Italian news agency ANSA.

All signals are expected to be turned off at 3 pm (local time) on Wednesday – about 90 minutes before the cardinals head to the chapel to begin the vote, according to Italian broadcaster RAI.

Earlier this week, the Vatican confirmed that all 133 cardinals taking part in the conclave have now arrived in Rome. The pope has always been selected in a closed-door gathering called the “conclave” – Latin for “with key” – highlighting how the doors are locked until a decision is made. The tradition dates back centuries.

Also Read: Papal election: How the longest Conclave to elect a pope unfolded

According to a Vatican spokesperson, the cardinals will hand in their phones and electronic items on Tuesday and won’t get them back until a new pope is chosen.

Starting Wednesday, they will remain inside the Sistine Chapel without contact with the outside world. They must also take an oath promising “absolute and perpetual secrecy.”

The signal restrictions will not affect St Peter’s Square, the large public space in front of the basilica. However, security measures have been strengthened, with checkpoints, metal detectors, and systems to block drones now in place, CNN reported, citing Corriere della Sera.

Strict lockdown

The conclave area will be under strict lockdown to prevent leaks. This same approach was taken in 2013 when signal blockers were installed for the election of Pope Francis. Meanwhile, workers who manage the Vatican’s daily needs – such as maintenance staff and lift operators – will also swear an oath of silence.

"They all take an oath and will be in full-time service, staying overnight in the Vatican, without having contact with their families," the Vatican City State Governorate said.

This conclave follows the funeral of Pope Francis, who died on 21 April. His final mass was held at St Peter’s Square on 26 April and lasted just over two hours.

Crowds filled the streets of Rome to say goodbye as the white popemobile, escorted by police, carried his coffin through the Vatican. His body was later brought across the River Tiber to the Basilica di Santa Maria Maggiore — a special church the late pope often visited throughout his 12-year papacy.