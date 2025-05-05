Papal Conclave: What do Cardinals eat during Pope's election?

As 133 cardinals get ready to convene in the Sistine Chapel for the papal conclave on May 7, the world closely monitors the election of the next pope as well as the centuries-old customs that control the process, including the cuisine the cardinals will eat while in seclusion, reported BBC. Cardinals stay at the Domus Sanctae Marthae, a cosy and private Vatican hotel, during the conclave. They are offered intentionally simple and uncomplicated food. (REUTERS)

Meal restrictions to maintain focus

When Pope Gregory X commanded the cardinals to be isolated from the outside world while selecting a new pope in 1274, the strict dietary regulations during the conclave were established, Legit reported.

They were only allowed to eat one meal per day after three days, and then only bread, water, and wine after eight days in order to expedite the process. Even though these strict regulations were subsequently relaxed, delivering modest meals is still a common practice today.

Minimal price to preserve solemnity

During the conclave, cardinals stay at the Domus Sanctae Marthae, a Vatican guesthouse that offers comfort and privacy. The food they are served is purposely plain and simple. Meals are prepared by religious sisters and typically include traditional dishes from the Lazio region, such as soups, pasta, small meat kebabs, and boiled vegetables—similar to basic hospital food. This simplicity is meant to prevent indulgence or distraction, helping the cardinals stay focused on the serious task of electing a new pope, as reported by The BBC.

Casual conversations and dining

Cardinals frequently look for more casual settings to discuss the election, even if formal meals are extremely severe. Al Passetto del Borgo and Marcoantonio, two eateries close to the Vatican, serve Italian food like carbonara and rigatoni alla norcina. These places give cardinals a private setting in which to discuss and reach an agreement.

Food's function in contemporary conclaves

Some of the previous dietary restrictions have been loosened by the Vatican in recent years. Cardinals were permitted to eat in neighbourhood eateries during the 2013 conclave, for example, as their last meals outside of seclusion. The main idea remains the same: simple meals are served during the conclave to help cardinals stay focused on their holy task of choosing the pope.

As the conclave nears, the world will watch not just for the new pope’s announcement, but also for the continuation of these long-standing traditions that highlight the holy and serious nature of the papal election.