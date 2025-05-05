What was Pope Francis’ final wish? Here's how late pontiff's popemobile will help children in Gaza

Late Pope Francis’ popemobile will reportedly be converted into a health clinic on wheels for children in Gaza. This was one of the final wishes of the pontiff, the New York Post reported. How Pope Francis' popemobile will help children in Gaza (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez, File)(AP)

The vehicle was a gift to the pope from the Catholic charity Caritas Jerusalem in 2014, after his visit to the West Bank. The Israel-based charity has revealed that Francis had reached out to them in his final months and said he wanted his popemobile to help the children in Gaza.

‘It's a message that the world has not forgotten about the children in Gaza’

“The purpose of the initiative is to safeguard and uphold children’s fundamental rights and dignity,” Caritas Jerusalem said in a statement.

According to Peter Brune, the secretary general of Caritas Sweden, Francis' popemobile will reach Gaza just in time to help “reach children who today have no access to healthcare – children who are injured and malnourished.” “This is concrete, life-saving intervention at a time when the health system in Gaza has almost completely collapsed,” Brune said in a statement. “It’s not just a vehicle, it’s a message that the world has not forgotten about the children in Gaza.”

The pope’s final wish for the popemobile was confirmed by the Vatican. It is set to drive around medical staff and a doctor, and will carry equipment to test for infections and suture wounds, the New York Times reported.

Caritas Jerusalem is still waiting for Israel’s approval to ride the popemobile into Gaza. The vehicle’s transformation will take about three weeks to be completed, including the installation of blast-proof windows.

Anton Asfar of Caritas Jerusalem told the Vatican News, “This vehicle represents the love, care and closeness shown by His Holiness for the most vulnerable, which he expressed throughout the crisis.”

Francis, who died in April, had repeatedly called for an end to the war in Gaza. In his last Easter message, he criticised the humanitarian crisis in the enclave as “dramatic and deplorable.” He had also called for the release of the hostages who remain in Gaza.