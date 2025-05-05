Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

What was Pope Francis’ final wish? Here's how late pontiff's popemobile will help children in Gaza

BySumanti Sen
May 05, 2025 06:02 AM IST

The last wish of Pope Francis, who had repeatedly called for an end to the war in Gaza, has been revealed. 

Late Pope Francis’ popemobile will reportedly be converted into a health clinic on wheels for children in Gaza. This was one of the final wishes of the pontiff, the New York Post reported.

How Pope Francis' popemobile will help children in Gaza (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez, File)(AP)
How Pope Francis' popemobile will help children in Gaza (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez, File)(AP)

The vehicle was a gift to the pope from the Catholic charity Caritas Jerusalem in 2014, after his visit to the West Bank. The Israel-based charity has revealed that Francis had reached out to them in his final months and said he wanted his popemobile to help the children in Gaza.

‘It's a message that the world has not forgotten about the children in Gaza’

“The purpose of the initiative is to safeguard and uphold children’s fundamental rights and dignity,” Caritas Jerusalem said in a statement.

According to Peter Brune, the secretary general of Caritas Sweden, Francis' popemobile will reach Gaza just in time to help “reach children who today have no access to healthcare – children who are injured and malnourished.” “This is concrete, life-saving intervention at a time when the health system in Gaza has almost completely collapsed,” Brune said in a statement. “It’s not just a vehicle, it’s a message that the world has not forgotten about the children in Gaza.”

The pope’s final wish for the popemobile was confirmed by the Vatican. It is set to drive around medical staff and a doctor, and will carry equipment to test for infections and suture wounds, the New York Times reported.

Caritas Jerusalem is still waiting for Israel’s approval to ride the popemobile into Gaza. The vehicle’s transformation will take about three weeks to be completed, including the installation of blast-proof windows.

Anton Asfar of Caritas Jerusalem told the Vatican News, “This vehicle represents the love, care and closeness shown by His Holiness for the most vulnerable, which he expressed throughout the crisis.”

Francis, who died in April, had repeatedly called for an end to the war in Gaza. In his last Easter message, he criticised the humanitarian crisis in the enclave as “dramatic and deplorable.” He had also called for the release of the hostages who remain in Gaza.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
News / World News / US News / What was Pope Francis’ final wish? Here's how late pontiff's popemobile will help children in Gaza
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 05, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On