Game of Thrones' Sean Bean doesn’t know how show ended, admits he didn't keep up with it

Actor Sean Bean has admitted that he didn't keep up with Game of Thrones after the death of his character, Ned Stark. He has said that he doesn't know how the HBO show ended.

He appeared in the show’s first season, which aired in 2011. But his character was killed in Baelor, episode nine of the first season. Game of Thrones ended its run with the final season in 2019. Several spin-offs are in various stages of production.

In an interview with The Times, Sean was asked whether the decision of the Starks to withdraw from the rest of Westeros was similar to Brexit. Sean replied, “No. What happened?” When the interviewer said they didn’t want to add any more information if he would want to watch the show, he responded, “I’ll have forgotten by then, go on.” He asked for details on the show’s ending and said, “So did Winterfell stay separate? Oh, good for them.”

Earlier this year, ahead of the 10th anniversary of Game of Thrones, Sean had spoken about what he was thinking just before Ned lost his life. He had told Entertainment Weekly, "It was horror and disbelief--that Joffrey changed his mind [about exiling Ned] — and then resignation and [realizing that he was] seeing his daughter for the last time, Arya. I was trying to think of all four [things]. It wasn't just, 'Oh God, I'm getting my head chopped off.' Those mix of feelings is what made it what it was, I suppose."

He had added, "About filming the scene, he said, "It took like a whole day or so to film it and you so you have to just keep focused on the fact that you're about to meet your death without messing around. I was very hot at the time, so that probably helped. And everybody else's reactions were fantastic — Cersei and the kids. It was very moving with a lot of pathos in that scene. Then I put my head in the block and I was finished for the day."

In April, the Game of Thrones prequel series titled House of the Dragon started production. HBO had announced on Twitter that House of the Dragon begun filming in the UK and released the behind-the-scenes photos of a socially distanced table read, as well as images of the central cast.

As per E! News, the highly-anticipated series, which takes place 300 years before Game of Thrones, follows the forefathers of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke). The upcoming series will premiere in 2022.

