Nearly $1000 for a cup: Julith café in Dubai is selling the world’s most expensive coffee

The Independent reported that the café is offering the beverage that could win the title of the “world’s most expensive cup”. It is being sold for 3,600 dirhams or about $980. What sets this apart is the Nido 7 variety of Geisha beans, a rare and premium strain grown on the volcanic slopes of Mount Bare in western Panama.

"The wait is finally over. The world's most celebrated and highest graded coffee of all time has arrived at Julith,” Serkan Sagsoz, co-founder of the Julith café with the pricey offering, said in a Facebook video.

Future plans

Placed in an industrial neighbourhood that has turned out to be a hotspot for coffee lovers, Julith plans to serve "around 400 cups" of the precious beverage, Sagsoz told AFP.

"We felt Dubai was the perfect place for our investment. There are white floral notes like jasmine, citrus flavours like orange and bergamot and a hint of apricot and peach," Sagsoz stated.

"It's like honey, delicate and sweet," added Sagsoz, who had previously run a café in Turkey.

Guinness World Record

According to AFP, Dubai last month marked a Guinness record for the most expensive cup of coffee across the globe. This happened when Roasters started offering a beverage for a whopping 2,500 dirhams.

The beans were purchased by the Julith café through an auction in Panama. Interestingly, the auction witnessed a neck-to-neck battle, which went on for several hours, drawing hundreds of bids.

At last, Julith ended up paying the highest price for coffee, AFP added.

In a press release, the café stated that it paid roughly 2.2 million dirhams ($600,000) for 20 kgs of the coffee beans.

