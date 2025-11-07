Donald Trump announces deal to reduce prices of weight loss drugs to as low as $149: What it means

US President Donald Trump has announced a deal with pharmaceutical giants Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk to expand coverage and reduce prices for popular obesity medications, Zepbound and Wegovy. These weight-loss drugs are typically used to manage Type 2 diabetes, and are currently priced upwards of $500 without insurance, according to AFP. Starting in 2026, Medicare will cover these medications, and new, lower-cost pill versions may cost as little as $149 a month. Trump’s Game-Changer: Trump makes obesity drugs affordable for all!(Adobe Stock)

“The agreement represents a historic reduction in prices for Americans on the two drugs with the highest annual expenditures in the United States, both of which help adults struggling with diabetes, heart disease (Ozempic and Wegovy only), obesity, and other conditions,” reads the White House statement.

The lower price point of weight loss drugs will be available through TrumpRx, a program designed to help uninsured individuals purchase drugs directly from manufacturers at reduced prices.

At a White House event, Trump described the agreement as a means to save money and introduced a new pricing plan to help more people access necessary medications:

Starting in 2026, some pills will cost as low as $149 for the initial doses, and existing injectable treatments are expected to decrease to around $350 per month.

For Medicare patients who qualify, co-pays will be limited to $50, and Medicaid users will likely pay little or nothing.

For many Americans, the high cost of weight loss drugs like Wegovy and Zepbound is a hurdle to managing their weight and staying healthy.

Without insurance, a month's supply of these medications can cost between $500 and $650.

Why does this matter?

Obesity drugs are becoming more popular in the US, where an estimated 40 per cent of American adults are fighting the war against obesity, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Research published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition shows that weight loss drugs can help people lose 15% to 22% of their body weight, resulting in a weight loss of 50 pounds or more.

Dr Leslie Golden, an obesity medicine specialist, tells The New York Times that approximately 75% of her patients struggle to afford their medications. Many of them have to take on extra jobs or delay retirement to cover the costs of treatment. “Every visit includes a discussion about how much longer we can keep going with this,” Dr Golden said, highlighting a serious issue for many people trying to manage their weight effectively.

Research published in the Journal of Clinical Medicine shows that about half of the people prescribed these medications stop taking them within a year, and many of them regain the weight they lost after they stop.

Does Medicare have an age limit?

Medicare mainly serves people aged 65 and older. Recently, it has started covering some drugs for conditions such as type 2 diabetes and heart disease. Still, it does not cover weight loss treatments. Past administrations, including that of President Joe Biden, have tried to expand this coverage, but the Trump administration rolled back some of these efforts. As a result, many Americans who depend on Medicaid have few affordable options for weight-loss medications.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. called obesity a “disease of poverty” and pointed out that only wealthy people usually get access to medications for obesity. This creates unfair treatment differences in healthcare.

Will Medicare cover obesity drugs in 2026?

Starting next year, Medicare will expand coverage for people who are severely obese and those who are overweight with serious health issues. Eligible patients will only pay a $50 copayment, which is lower than their current payment.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)