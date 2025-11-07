Obesity drug Mounjaro becomes India's top-selling drug, rakes in 100 crore in sales

Eli Lilly's blockbuster obesity drug Mounjaro became India's top-selling drug by value for the month of October with sales hitting ₹1 billion ($11.38 million), research firm Pharmarack said on Friday, reported Reuters. Mounjaro's rapid rise is a testament to the growing demand for effective diabetes and obesity treatments in India, where around 101 million people – 11.4 percent of the country's population – live with diabetes, as per a 2023 Lancet study. Also read | 'Ozempic-like' weight loss drug Mounjaro creates buzz amid India launch: Price per month, availability, pros and cons Mounjaro is a drug that is used in the treatment for overweight and obesity. (Pic courtesy: Bond.edu)

Demand for the blockbuster anti-obesity drugs, which help control blood sugar and slow digestion, has been on an upswing in the world's most populous nation. Lilly launched Mounjaro in March, beating rival Novo Nordisk's Wegovy launch in June, and has since generated a revenue of 3.33 billion rupees till end of October, the firm said. Mounjaro's consumption in India by volume was 10 times more than Wegovy in October, the firm said.

How does Mounjaro work?

Mounjaro (tirzepatide) is an injectable medicine for treating type 2 diabetes. It helps manage diabetes and supports weight loss. Endocrinologist Dr Sandeep Kharb told Health Shots in an October 01, 2025 interview, “Mounjaro targets two important receptors: the glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) and glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1). This means it acts like both GIP and GLP-1 hormones. These hormones play a critical role in regulating blood sugar and hunger levels, which can aid in weight loss.”

Is Mounjaro more effective than Ozempic?

When comparing Mounjaro to other options for controlling blood sugar levels and weight loss, many people believe it is superior. A study in JAMA Internal Medicine showed that people who used tirzepatide (Mounjaro) lost more weight than those who took semaglutide (Ozempic).

The choice between Ozempic and Mounjaro depends on personal health goals. Ozempic has a strong safety record and helps protect heart health, which is important for people at risk of heart problems. “On the other hand, people prefer Mounjaro when their primary focus is on losing weight and controlling their metabolism,” Dr Kharb said.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.