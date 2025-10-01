Ozempic approved for use in India: All you need to know about its benefits, risks and price

In a major development for diabetes management and weight loss, India’s drug regulator Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has approved Ozempic (semaglutide) for use in adults with type 2 diabetes. This will make Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk's once-a-week injection for patients available for use in the world's ‘diabetes capital’ on a doctor's prescription. Drugs such as Ozempic make people crave food less and have now turned into a weight-loss drug. ((Adobe Stock))

"Semaglutide Injection (Ozempic@) is indicated for the treatment of Adults with Insufficiently Controlled Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus as an adjunct to Diet and Exercise," the CDSCO approval read, according to ANI.

What is Ozempic?

Ozempic is the brand name for semaglutide, a medication that helps control blood sugar levels in people with type 2 diabetes. It received approval from the US. Foods and Drug Administration in 2017. “Ozempic is administered as an injection once a week and is well-known for its role in aiding weight loss and enhancing metabolic health”, internal medicine expert Dr Sanchayan Roy tells Health Shots.

Why is Ozempic approval by CDSCO an important development?

The approval of Ozempic is important because it introduces a new treatment for chronic conditions. This is especially relevant as obesity and diabetes rates continue to rise in India. “Having access to effective medications like Ozempic could greatly improve healthcare for those affected by these issues," says the doctor.

Novo Nordisk's patent for semaglutide is set to expire in March next year. This will allow the sale of generic versions of the drug. As a result, prices are expected to drop, making the medication more affordable for many people.

How does Ozempic work for weight loss?

Ozempic works like a natural hormone called GLP-1. It has several ways of helping the body.

Increases insulin release: It stimulates insulin production when blood sugar levels are high.

It stimulates insulin production when blood sugar levels are high. Reduces glucagon secretion: “It reduces the release of unnecessary glucagon, helping to control blood sugar levels”, explains the expert.

“It reduces the release of unnecessary glucagon, helping to control blood sugar levels”, explains the expert. Slow gastric emptying: Food takes longer to leave the stomach. This can lead to feeling full for a longer time after eating.

Food takes longer to leave the stomach. This can lead to feeling full for a longer time after eating. Appetite suppression: At higher doses, it helps control hunger, further supporting weight management efforts.

What are the benefits of Ozempic?

Ozempic is now approved in India, which can help many people with type 2 diabetes.

Improved glycemic control: This medication helps manage blood sugar levels more effectively, which is important for controlling diabetes.

Effective weight loss: “Higher doses of 2.4 mg, when combined with lifestyle modifications, have been shown to lead to weight loss” says Dr Roy.

Reduced cardiovascular risks: For patients at high risk of heart problems, Ozempic is associated with a lower incidence of serious heart issues.

Are there serious side effects from Ozempic?

Ozempic has benefits, but it also comes with risks. Many users report stomach problems like nausea and vomiting. Experts have also pointed out that there can be serious side effects.

Pancreatitis: There is a risk of inflammation of the pancreas.

There is a risk of inflammation of the pancreas. Gallbladder complications: Patients may experience issues with gallbladder functioning.

Patients may experience issues with gallbladder functioning. Kidney problems: “ Renal complications have been noted in some users”, warns the expert.

Renal complications have been noted in some users”, warns the expert. Thyroid concerns: There are concerns about possible thyroid tumours, especially C-cell tumours, in rodents. This has caused caution regarding human use.

There are concerns about possible thyroid tumours, especially C-cell tumours, in rodents. This has caused caution regarding human use. Mental health side effects: Changes in mood and anxiety have been noticed. It is important to have careful medical supervision during treatment.

Why are so many celebrities taking Ozempic?

Celebrity endorsements have increased the popularity of Ozempic. Well-known figures like Elon Musk, Amy Schumer, Sharon Osbourne, Lizzo, and Rebel Wilson have shared their experiences with the drug. However, their opinions on its effectiveness and side effects differ. While many are interested in using it for weight loss, it is important to note that there are health risks. Using Ozempic is important to do carefully, with guidance from a healthcare professional.

What is the price of Ozempic in India?

Ozempic is set to enter the Indian market, and pricing is an important factor for users. The exact price has not been confirmed yet. Still, Wegovy, the weight management version, is expected to cost between ₹17,345 and ₹26,015 per month, depending on the dosage and pack size. “Competing drugs like Mounjaro (tirzepatide) are also available, with starter packs priced between ₹14,000 and ₹17,500 per month," shared the doctor. While Novo Nordisk has not yet revealed price details, retail prices can vary depending on the city, pharmacy, dosage, and packaging. Several factors, including the future availability of generic options and bulk purchasing, can affect the affordability of this medication.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.