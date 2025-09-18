Ozempic, Wegovy, & Mounjaro: Study reveals users experience surprising taste changes and craving reduction

Mounjaro is a diabetes medication that has garnered significant attention since its introduction to the NHS earlier this year. While people often talk about it for weight loss, it also changes how some people taste food. New research has found two surprising ways Mounjaro can affect taste, which may help reduce cravings and make patients feel fuller. Study reveals how Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro are revolutionising weight loss beyond diet(Adobe Stock)

The findings about Mounjaro's effect on taste perception were presented at the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes, held in Vienna. The research, published in the journal Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism, involved a survey of 411 overweight or obese individuals who had used Ozempic, Wegovy, or Mounjaro for over 40 weeks.

Key insights from the study include:

Taste alterations: About 20% of participants reported that foods were sweeter or saltier.

About 20% of participants reported that foods were sweeter or saltier. Reduced appetite: Over half (58.4%) of the participants noted they felt less hungry, while 63.5% felt fuller after meals.

Over half (58.4%) of the participants noted they felt less hungry, while 63.5% felt fuller after meals. Reduced cravings: Among Mounjaro users, 41.3% reported significant decreases in food cravings, a higher percentage compared to those on the other medications.

What is Mounjaro, and how does it work?

Mounjaro is a type of medication that helps people with diabetes. It is also becoming popular for helping with weight loss. "Along with other medicines like Wegovy and Ozempic, Mounjaro not only helps control blood sugar levels but can also alter how people perceive taste", clinical nutritionist Shabana Parveen tells Health Shots. These changes in taste can affect cravings and appetite.

Does Ozempic affect taste?

The recent study shows that patients taking Mounjaro and similar medicines experience notable changes in how they taste food.

Increased sweetness sensitivity: Approximately one in five patients reported that foods tasted sweeter than before. "This heightened perception of sweetness can lead to reduced cravings for high-sugar foods, making it easier for individuals to adhere to healthier eating habits", says the expert.

Approximately one in five patients reported that foods tasted sweeter than before. "This heightened perception of sweetness can lead to reduced cravings for high-sugar foods, making it easier for individuals to adhere to healthier eating habits", says the expert. Enhanced salt sensitivity: A similar portion of those surveyed felt that their food tasted saltier. This increased sensitivity to salty flavours can help reduce cravings for salty snacks, contributing to better dietary choices and a lower overall appetite.

What is the science behind taste?

Professor Othmar Moser, the study's lead researcher from the University of Bayreuth, emphasised the importance of understanding these taste changes. He stated, “If changes in taste are linked to greater appetite control and weight loss, this could help clinicians better select therapies, provide more tailored dietary advice, and improve long-term treatment outcomes for patients.”

Key takeaways from the study include:

Cravings and fullness: Patients who experienced heightened sweetness were twice as likely to feel full more easily, and 67% more likely to report a reduction in appetite.

Patients who experienced heightened sweetness were twice as likely to feel full more easily, and 67% more likely to report a reduction in appetite. Salt sensitivity: Increased sensitivity to salty flavours led to individuals feeling fuller more quickly than those without these changes.

Do your taste buds change when you lose weight?

Changes in taste can affect appetite, but research did not find a direct link between these changes and lower body mass index (BMI). The study reveals that numerous factors influence weight loss, underscoring the complexity of managing weight effectively.

These findings are important for healthcare providers seeking to manage their patients' weight. By tracking how people view food, providers can create more effective treatment plans tailored to each person's specific needs.

If you're considering Mounjaro or any incretin-based therapy for diabetes or weight management, consult with your healthcare provider.