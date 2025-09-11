Hansal Mehta defends taking Mounjaro, slams troll for stigmatising it: ‘Not something to be ashamed about’

Hansal Mehta has been open about his weight loss journey. Earlier in May, he took to X to open up about his experience with Mounjaro, a medication used to treat type 2 diabetes, which also leads to weight loss. The director has now called out a user on X (formerly Twitter) for taking his statement and saying that using the ‘controversial drug’ has now become common. (Also read: Hansal Mehta reveals secret to 10 kg weight loss: Mounjaro, intermittent fasting, high-protein meals and less alcohol) Hansal Mehta said that taking Mounjaro under medical guidance is nothing to be ashamed about.

What Hansal said

A user on X shared a screenshot of Hansal's previous tweet, where he had admitted to having taken Mounjaro under medical guidance. In the caption, the user wrote, “If you ask them, they’ll just say it's their workout & diet finally working. But the buzz is everywhere that they’re on GLP-1 drugs. In fact, Hansal Mehta (Director, Scam 1992) openly admitted to using it. Others may not say it, but the rumours are too loud to ignore.”

In response, Hansal slammed the user for ‘stigmatising’ the use of Mounjaro, and said, “There is nothing to “admit.” It’s not a crime. By writing posts like these you end up stigmatizing something that could actually be a game-changer in addressing a nationwide epidemic - obesity. An epidemic that’s striking people at a younger age and taking countless lives. So grow up and speak about it responsibly without resorting to uninformed language. Taking care of yourself especially under medical advice and supervision IS NOT A CRIME OR SOMETHING TO BE ASHAMED ABOUT.”

GLP-1 drugs, like Ozempic and Mounjaro, have become popular among celebs for weight loss, both for those who only need to lose a few pounds as well as for those who have been open about their long-term weight struggles.

Hansal is currently at the Toronto International Film Festival for the world premiere of his show, Gandhi. Based on the life of Mahatma Gandhi, it stars Pratik Gandhi in the titular role. The series, which will also feature Bhamini Oza as Kasturba Gandhi, is based on historian and author Ramachandra Guha’s two books — Gandhi before India and Gandhi: The Years that Changed the World. It is also the first Indian series to be selected in TIFF’s prestigious Primetime slate.