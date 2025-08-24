Doctor calls berberine ‘nature’s Ozempic': Is it as effective as the diabetes drug?

Ozempic has been under the spotlight for some time now. Known for its ability to manage blood sugar levels, the discourse grew even more picked up even more when celebs claimed they used Ozempic because of its appetite-suppressant properties. Besides Ozempic, there’s also a search for natural alternatives that mimic its properties. One such plant-based compound has come to the forefront in recent years, which may have a similar effect. Berberine's effect is almost similar to Ozempic, which has the ability to manage blood sugar levels.(Pexels)

Dr Kunal Sood, an anesthesiology and interventional pain medicine physician, highlighted this natural compound in an August 23 Instagram post, calling it ‘nature’s Ozempic.’ This compound is found in nature, in goldenseal, barberry and Oregon grape. Dr Sood cited a 2021 study where this compound's capacity was tested. This plant compound is not new, as Dr Sood pointed out that it has been used in traditional medicine for a long time now.

Barberry is one such fruit that contains this compound.(Shutterstock)

What did the study find?

The study spanned over 46 clinical trials and included over 4,000 people with type 2 diabetes. The findings showed that the compound berberine helped lower blood sugar, improve insulin resistance, reduce cholesterol, decrease inflammation, and even support modest weight loss.

Dr Sood further shared the data of the findings:

• HbA1c decreased by 0.7 per cent

• Fasting glucose decreased by 0.9 mmol/L

• Post-meal glucose decreased by 1.3 mmol/L

• Insulin resistance decreased by 0.7 (HOMA-IR)

• BMI decreased by 1 point

• Better triglycerides, cholesterol, and HDL

• Lower inflammation (CRP, IL-6, TNF-α)

Is it as effective as Ozempic?

But Dr Sood warned that there are safety risks. While berberine is usually well-tolerated (200–1,000 mg, 2–3x/day), it can cause nausea, bloating, or diarrhoea. It is not recommended for pregnancy, breastfeeding, or infants due to bilirubin risk.

Likewise, regarding effectiveness, Dr Sood reminded that the benefits are modest and nowhere comparable to prescription GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic. He added that those who don’t need Ozempic may find berberine a helpful natural supplement for blood sugar management and cholesterol control, particularly when paired with a healthy lifestyle and medical guidance.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.