Mounjaro vs Ozempic: Endocrinologist explains differences between these viral diabetes and weight loss drugs

With Ozempic now approved in India for type 2 diabetes management, the conversation around glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) therapies has gained momentum. According to medical experts, the launch of these diabetes management drugs in the world's ‘diabetes capital’ can be a significant step in controlling the rising burden of type 2 diabetes and obesity, albeit with caution. While both Ozempic (Semaglutide) and Mounjaro (Tirzepatide) serve a common purpose of controlling blood sugar levels and even supporting weight loss, they differ significantly in how they work, their potential side effects profiles, and who they are best suited for. Which is better for diabetes, Ozempic or Mounjaro?(ADOBE STOCK)

In a latest development, India's drug regulatory authority, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), has approved Ozempic (semaglutide) for adults with type 2 diabetes. Diabetes patients will soon be able to access Danish pharma giant Novo Nordisk's once-a-week injection to help manage their blood sugar levels and support weight loss.

How is Mounjaro, which is already available in India, any different? We asked an expert to tell us the difference between Mounjaro and Ozempic.

How does Mounjaro work?

Mounjaro (tirzepatide) is an injectable medicine for treating type 2 diabetes. It helps manage diabetes and supports weight loss. Endocrinologist Dr Sandeep Kharb tells Health Shots, "Mounjaro targets two important receptors: the glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) and glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1). This means it acts like both GIP and GLP-1 hormones. These hormones play a critical role in regulating blood sugar and hunger levels, which can aid in weight loss".

Mounjaro is a medicine that you take once a week with a prefilled pen. You inject it just under the skin in areas such as your belly, thighs, or upper arms. The US Foods and Drug Administration mostly approves Mounjaro for treating type 2 diabetes, but doctors may also recommend it for weight loss. The key highlights of Mounjaro include:

Dual action: This treatment targets two hormone receptors. It may increase metabolism and help suppress appetite.

This treatment targets two hormone receptors. It may increase metabolism and help suppress appetite. Ease of use: Weekly injection makes it convenient for patients.

How does Ozempic work?

Ozempic (semaglutide) is an injectable medication that you take once a week to manage type 2 diabetes. Ozempic works by mimicking one natural hormone in your body called GLP-1, instead of two hormones like Mounjaro. This helps you produce more insulin when needed, lowers sugar production in the liver, and slows down the rate at which food moves through your digestive system. These effects help lower blood sugar levels and can promote weight loss.

Ozempic is given as an injection under the skin, usually in the abdomen, thigh, or upper arm. It is used in a similar way as Mounjaro.

Are Mounjaro and Ozempic the same?

Mounjaro and Ozempic share some similarities, despite their differences.

Indications: Both medications are primarily intended for type 2 diabetes management and are used off-label for weight loss.

Both medications are primarily intended for type 2 diabetes management and are used off-label for weight loss. Weekly injections: Both drugs are administered as a weekly injection, making them user-friendly.

Both drugs are administered as a weekly injection, making them user-friendly. Route of administration: Both are injected subcutaneously and require careful dosage titration, which helps mitigate gastrointestinal side effects such as nausea and diarrhoea.

"Both medications are typically prescribed after the ineffectiveness of first-line treatments, such as metformin, and both exhibit favourable cardiovascular and metabolic profiles in patients", shares the expert.

What are the main differences between Ozempic and Mounjaro?

Mounjaro and Ozempic share many similarities, but they also have notable differences.

Ingredients and mechanism: Mounjaro (tirzepatide) works on both GIP and GLP-1 receptors, while Ozempic (semaglutide) only targets the GLP-1 receptor. This difference may lead to better metabolic results with Mounjaro.

Mounjaro (tirzepatide) works on both GIP and GLP-1 receptors, while Ozempic (semaglutide) only targets the GLP-1 receptor. This difference may lead to better metabolic results with Mounjaro. Dosage: “Mounjaro is available in doses from 2.5 to 15 mg each week. Ozempic is usually increased to 2 mg each week,” says the expert.

“Mounjaro is available in doses from 2.5 to 15 mg each week. Ozempic is usually increased to 2 mg each week,” says the expert. Safety profiles: Ozempic has been available in other parts of the world since 2017. Researchers have found that it helps improve heart health in patients. The FDA has approved this treatment to help reduce heart problems in people at high risk.

Is Mounjaro more effective than Ozempic?

When comparing Mounjaro to other options for controlling blood sugar levels and weight loss, many people believe it is superior. A study in JAMA Internal Medicine showed that people who used tirzepatide (Mounjaro) lost more weight than those who took semaglutide (Ozempic).

The choice between Ozempic and Mounjaro depends on personal health goals. Ozempic has a strong safety record and helps protect heart health, which is important for people at risk of heart problems. “On the other hand, people prefer Mounjaro when their primary focus is on losing weight and controlling their metabolism,” says the endocrinologist.

Which has worse side effects: Ozempic or Mounjaro?

Be aware of the possible side effects when considering these medications. Both drugs can cause common side effects, such as:

Mounjaro side effects:

Abdominal bloating

Abdominal pain

Constipation

Flatulence

Diarrhea

Nausea

Loss of appetite

Injection site reactions (discomfort or discolouration)

Ozempic side effects:

Abdominal pain

Constipation

Diarrhea

Indigestion

Injection site discomfort

Both medications are usually safe to use, but they come with some rare, serious risks. These risks include pancreatitis, possible thyroid tumours, and gallbladder disease.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor for any questions about a medical condition.)