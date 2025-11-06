Ducati Scrambler Rizoma Edition is the most expensive scrambler: Here’s everything that has changed

Marking a decade since the revival of the Scrambler brand, Ducati has unveiled a stunning special edition — the Scrambler 10° Anniversario Rizoma Edition. Limited to just 500 units worldwide, this motorcycle is a tribute to ten years of the Scrambler legacy, blending Italian craftsmanship with modern design excellence. Personalised Offers on Ducati Scrambler Check Offers Check Offers Ducati Scrambler Rizoma Edition does not get any mechanical changes.

Ducati Scrambler 10° Anniversario Rizoma Edition key highlights Category Details Model Name Ducati Scrambler 10° Anniversario Rizoma Edition Production Limited to 500 units worldwide Purpose 10th Anniversary special edition celebrating a decade of the Scrambler brand Collaboration Partner Rizoma (Italian design and accessories house) Engine Type 803cc air- and oil-cooled L-twin, Desmodromic distribution Max Power 73 hp Max Torque 65 Nm Transmission 6-speed gearbox with bi-directional quickshifter Chassis Steel trellis frame, aluminium swingarm Front Suspension Telescopic forks Rear Suspension Monoshock, preload adjustable Brakes Disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS Wheels/Tyres Alloy wheels with dual-purpose tyres Seat Height Approx. 795 mm Fuel Tank Capacity 13.5 litres Dry Weight Around 185 kg (approx.) Color Scheme Stone White with Metal Rose and Black accents Special Features Rizoma billet aluminium parts, adjustable levers, bar-end mirrors, numbered plaque Electronics Package Ride-by-wire, riding modes, traction control, cornering ABS, TFT display Design Highlights CNC-machined components, custom fuel cap, rose-gold detailing, minimalist styling Target Buyers Collectors

Limited to 500 units worldwide

Exclusivity lies at the heart of this model. Ducati has confirmed that only 500 examples of the Scrambler Rizoma Edition will be produced globally. Each motorcycle will be individually numbered, making it a true collector’s item for enthusiasts who want to own a piece of Ducati history.

In markets like India, the model has been positioned as a premium offering in the Scrambler lineup, with a significantly higher price tag of ₹17.10 lakh ex-showroom, reflecting its rarity and craftsmanship.

Ducati is only making 500 units of the Rizoma Edition of the Scrambler.

Celebrating a decade of the scrambler spirit

Since its reintroduction in 2014, the Ducati Scrambler has stood for individuality, style, and a spirit of freedom. To celebrate ten years of this cultural icon, Ducati has collaborated with Rizoma — Italy’s renowned design and component brand — to create a truly unique motorcycle that embodies premium detailing, precision engineering, and artistic flair.

This Rizoma Edition represents the perfect fusion of Ducati’s “Land of Joy” philosophy with Rizoma’s mastery in aluminium craftsmanship. Every part of this limited-run model has been meticulously designed to express exclusivity and style.

Distinctive design for a special occasion

The most noticeable difference in the Ducati Scrambler Rizoma Edition lies in its striking new aesthetic. The motorcycle features an elegant “Stone White” paint scheme contrasted by deep black panels and accented by a unique “Metal Rose” finish — a warm, rose-gold tone that highlights key components like the side covers, tank inserts, foot pegs, and bar-end mirrors.

The Rizoma Edition elevates the Scrambler’s signature design through a combination of minimalist lines and refined materials. Billet aluminium components — including adjustable levers, fluid reservoir caps, and the fuel filler cap — add to its premium appeal. Even the bar-end mirrors and exhaust hangers have been redesigned to reflect a more bespoke finish.

Each unit features a numbered plaque on the handlebar, underscoring the motorcycle’s collector-grade status and limited availability.

Exclusive Rizoma touches

As a celebration of Italian design, the Rizoma Edition showcases a deep level of craftsmanship rarely seen in factory motorcycles. Rizoma has infused its precision-machined aluminium artistry throughout — from the intricate finishing of the levers and caps to the custom footrests and handlebar design.

The overall look is cleaner, sharper, and more sculptural, reflecting Rizoma’s modern aesthetic approach. This isn’t just a cosmetic upgrade — it’s a statement of individuality and exclusivity aimed at discerning riders who appreciate detail and distinction.

Performance remains true to the scrambler DNA

While the Rizoma Edition introduces a host of visual and material upgrades, the motorcycle retains the proven mechanical foundation of the next-generation Scrambler. It continues to be powered by the 803cc air- and oil-cooled L-twin engine, delivering around 73 horsepower and 65 Nm of torque.

The engine’s characteristic torque delivery, paired with a lightweight trellis frame, ensures that the Rizoma Edition maintains the fun, easy-going dynamics the Scrambler family is known for. The motorcycle also continues to feature modern electronics, including ride-by-wire throttle, multiple riding modes, and a bidirectional quickshifter.

This blend of mechanical familiarity with refined craftsmanship ensures that while it looks like a collector’s piece, it rides like a proper Ducati.