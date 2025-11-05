Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 vs BSA Thunderbolt: Quick comparison

The adventure motorcycle segment has grown rapidly in India and globally, and now another heritage name has joined the game. BSA, under Classic Legends Pvt. Ltd., has unveiled its first-ever adventure bike — the BSA Thunderbolt — at EICMA 2025. The new Thunderbolt revives the iconic name from the brand’s history, but this time with a rugged, modern identity and true off-road focus. Its natural rival? The proven Royal Enfield Himalayan, which remains the benchmark in the middleweight ADV category. Here is a quick comparison between the two motorcycles. Personalised Offers on Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Check Offers Check Offers The BSA Thunderbolt combines modern design with classic elements, featuring a rugged frame and adventure-ready specs, while the Royal Enfield Himalayan focuses on a utilitarian design for functionality and improved ergonomics.

BSA Thunderbolt vs Royal Enfield Himalayan: Spec comparison Category BSA Thunderbolt Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Launch Timeline Expected mid-2026 On sale now Engine 334cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC 452cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled Power Output Yet to be revealed (expected ~30 PS) 40 PS @ 8,000 rpm Torque Expected around 28–30 Nm 40 Nm @ 6,500 rpm Gearbox 6-speed with slip & assist clutch 6-speed with slip & assist clutch Fuel Tank Capacity 15.5 litres 17 litres Kerb Weight To be announced 196 kg Suspension (Front / Rear) USD forks / preload-adjustable monoshock USD forks / linked monoshock Brakes & ABS Disc brakes with 3 ABS modes (Rain, Road, Off-Road) Dual-channel ABS (rear switchable) Traction Control Yes No Wheels & Tyres 21-inch front / 17-inch rear spoked setup 21-inch front / 17-inch rear spoked setup Features & Tech Bluetooth, navigation, traction control, USB charging, adjustable windscreen TFT screen, ride modes, Bluetooth, navigation, ride-by-wire Design Highlights Rally-style beak, exoskeleton frame, bash plate, knuckle guards Functional ADV design, high windscreen, luggage mounts Seat Height 815 mm 825 mm (adjustable) Ideal For New adventure riders seeking style, tech, and heritage Seasoned riders wanting proven off-road performance View All Prev Next

Design and character

The BSA Thunderbolt is unmistakably modern yet deeply rooted in its past. Its upright stance, rally-style beak, and exoskeleton frame project a rugged adventure persona. Designed for mixed terrain, it features a reinforced bash plate, wide handlebars, high ground clearance, and a preload-adjustable monoshock — all wrapped in a classic silhouette that echoes the original 1970s Thunderbolt spirit.

In contrast, the Royal Enfield Himalayan continues its purposeful design philosophy. Its minimal, utilitarian frame, round LED headlamp, 21-inch front wheel, and tall windscreen emphasize adventure-readiness. The Himalayan has always been more about functionality than form — and its latest 450cc iteration has refined that approach with sharper ergonomics and improved aerodynamics.

Engine and performance

The BSA Thunderbolt is powered by a 334cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC single-cylinder engine paired with a 6-speed gearbox. It’s Euro 5+ compliant and built for versatility, balancing power delivery with fuel efficiency. It is the same engine that is doing duty on the Yezdi Adventure, where it produces 29 bhp and 29 Nm.

Meanwhile, the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 gets a more potent 452cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine producing around 40 PS and 40 Nm, paired with a slick 6-speed transmission. The Himalayan clearly leads in outright performance, but the Thunderbolt promises a more linear and more approachable setup for new riders.

Technology and equipment

BSA has equipped the Thunderbolt generously — three ABS modes (Rain, Road, Off-Road), traction control, Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, and USB charging all come standard. Its adjustable windscreen and digital console also improve comfort on long rides. The Himalayan, on the other hand, features a modern TFT display with smartphone connectivity, ride modes, USB C charging port and switchable ABS but retains its simple, adventure-first approach.