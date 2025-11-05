Search
Wed, Nov 05, 2025
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 vs BSA Thunderbolt: Quick comparison

ByPaarth Khatri
Published on: Nov 05, 2025 05:11 pm IST

The new BSA Thunderbolt takes on the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 in an all-new adventure bike face-off. Here’s how these two ADVs compare on paper.

The adventure motorcycle segment has grown rapidly in India and globally, and now another heritage name has joined the game. BSA, under Classic Legends Pvt. Ltd., has unveiled its first-ever adventure bike — the BSA Thunderbolt — at EICMA 2025. The new Thunderbolt revives the iconic name from the brand’s history, but this time with a rugged, modern identity and true off-road focus. Its natural rival? The proven Royal Enfield Himalayan, which remains the benchmark in the middleweight ADV category. Here is a quick comparison between the two motorcycles.

The BSA Thunderbolt combines modern design with classic elements, featuring a rugged frame and adventure-ready specs, while the Royal Enfield Himalayan focuses on a utilitarian design for functionality and improved ergonomics.
BSA Thunderbolt vs Royal Enfield Himalayan: Spec comparison

CategoryBSA ThunderboltRoyal Enfield Himalayan 450
Launch TimelineExpected mid-2026On sale now
Engine334cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC452cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled
Power OutputYet to be revealed (expected ~30 PS)40 PS @ 8,000 rpm
TorqueExpected around 28–30 Nm40 Nm @ 6,500 rpm
Gearbox6-speed with slip & assist clutch6-speed with slip & assist clutch
Fuel Tank Capacity15.5 litres17 litres
Kerb WeightTo be announced196 kg
Suspension (Front / Rear)USD forks / preload-adjustable monoshockUSD forks / linked monoshock
Brakes & ABSDisc brakes with 3 ABS modes (Rain, Road, Off-Road)Dual-channel ABS (rear switchable)
Traction ControlYesNo
Wheels & Tyres21-inch front / 17-inch rear spoked setup21-inch front / 17-inch rear spoked setup
Features & TechBluetooth, navigation, traction control, USB charging, adjustable windscreenTFT screen, ride modes, Bluetooth, navigation, ride-by-wire
Design HighlightsRally-style beak, exoskeleton frame, bash plate, knuckle guardsFunctional ADV design, high windscreen, luggage mounts
Seat Height815 mm825 mm (adjustable)
Ideal ForNew adventure riders seeking style, tech, and heritageSeasoned riders wanting proven off-road performance

Design and character

The BSA Thunderbolt is unmistakably modern yet deeply rooted in its past. Its upright stance, rally-style beak, and exoskeleton frame project a rugged adventure persona. Designed for mixed terrain, it features a reinforced bash plate, wide handlebars, high ground clearance, and a preload-adjustable monoshock — all wrapped in a classic silhouette that echoes the original 1970s Thunderbolt spirit.

In contrast, the Royal Enfield Himalayan continues its purposeful design philosophy. Its minimal, utilitarian frame, round LED headlamp, 21-inch front wheel, and tall windscreen emphasize adventure-readiness. The Himalayan has always been more about functionality than form — and its latest 450cc iteration has refined that approach with sharper ergonomics and improved aerodynamics.

Engine and performance

The BSA Thunderbolt is powered by a 334cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC single-cylinder engine paired with a 6-speed gearbox. It’s Euro 5+ compliant and built for versatility, balancing power delivery with fuel efficiency. It is the same engine that is doing duty on the Yezdi Adventure, where it produces 29 bhp and 29 Nm.

Meanwhile, the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 gets a more potent 452cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine producing around 40 PS and 40 Nm, paired with a slick 6-speed transmission. The Himalayan clearly leads in outright performance, but the Thunderbolt promises a more linear and more approachable setup for new riders.

Technology and equipment

BSA has equipped the Thunderbolt generously — three ABS modes (Rain, Road, Off-Road), traction control, Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, and USB charging all come standard. Its adjustable windscreen and digital console also improve comfort on long rides. The Himalayan, on the other hand, features a modern TFT display with smartphone connectivity, ride modes, USB C charging port and switchable ABS but retains its simple, adventure-first approach.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 vs BSA Thunderbolt: Quick comparison
