TVS Apache RTX 300 vs Yezdi Adventure: Which ADV should you get?

The Indian adventure motorcycle market has become increasingly competitive, with brands offering capable and tech-packed machines for under ₹2 lakh. Two of the most talked-about names in this space today are the TVS Apache RTX 300 and the Yezdi Adventure. Both motorcycles promise to handle long-distance touring and rough terrains, but they cater to slightly different riding styles. Let’s take a detailed look at how they compare on paper and what each brings to the table. Personalised Offers on TVS Apache RTX 300 Check Offers Check Offers Yezdi Adventure has a larger engine but it is the Apache that produces more power.

TVS Apache RTX 300 vs Yezdi Adventure: Specifications Specs TVS Apache RTX 300 Yezdi Adventure Ex-showroom price ₹ 1.99 lakh ex-showroom, introductory ₹ 1.98 lakh ex-showroom Engine 300 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder 334 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder Power 36 PS 29 PS Torque 28.5 Nm 29.9 Nm Gearbox 6-speed with bi-directional quickshifter 6-speed Seat height 835 mm 815 mm Ground clearance 200 mm 220 mm Kerb weight 180 kg 187 kg Fuel tank capacity 12.5 litres 15.5 litres View All Prev Next

Engine and Performance

Powering the new TVS Apache RTX 300 is a 299.1 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that delivers 36 PS at 9,000rpm and 28.5 Nm of torque at 7,000rpm. This makes it the more powerful motorcycle of the two. The Yezdi Adventure, on the other hand, uses a slightly larger 334 cc engine producing 29.6 PS and 29.9 Nm. It is the Apache that is better in terms of refinement among the two motorcycles.

Design and Off-Road Capability

The Yezdi Adventure has a traditional off-road-oriented setup with a 21-inch front wheel, 17-inch rear, and a generous 220 mm ground clearance. Its rugged build, tall stance, and long-travel suspension make it ideal for adventure seekers who spend more time off the tarmac. In contrast, the Apache RTX 300 adopts a more road-biased adventure-touring approach. It uses a 19-inch front wheel and offers 200 mm of ground clearance—sufficient for moderate trails while maintaining road stability. Moreover, the Adventure comes with spoked wheels, whereas the TVS is equipped with alloy wheels.

(Also read: TVS Apache RTX 300 ridden: Key pros and cons explained)

Features and Technology

Where the Apache really shines is in its feature list. TVS has packed it with segment-first technology, including a 5-inch TFT display with smartphone connectivity, cruise control, Google Maps screen mirroring, riding modes (Urban, Tour, Rain, and Rally), and even a bi-directional quickshifter. The Yezdi Adventure keeps things simpler with turn-by-turn navigation, LED lighting, and ABS modes (Road, Rain, and Off-road). Riders who prioritise advanced electronics and touring comfort will find the Apache more appealing.

Comfort and Practicality

The Yezdi Adventure offers a lower seat height of 815mm, which makes it more accessible for shorter riders, while the Apache’s 835mm saddle provides a slightly taller and commanding position. The Yezdi’s 15.5-litre fuel tank also gives it an edge for longer rides compared to the Apache’s 12.5 litres. However, the Apache’s lighter 180 kg kerb weight helps it feel more agile and manageable in city traffic.

(Also read: TVS Apache RTX 300 vs KTM 250 Adventure: Quick spec comparison)

Verdict

Both motorcycles are attractively priced around the ₹2 lakh mark, but they appeal to different riders. The TVS Apache RTX 300 is a better choice for those who want a tech-rich, refined, and versatile tourer with premium features. Meanwhile, the Yezdi Adventure caters to purists who prefer rugged simplicity, higher ground clearance, and longer range for serious adventure trips. One more thing to note is that the prices of the Apache RTX 300 will increase once the introductory offer ends.