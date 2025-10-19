TVS Apache RTX 300 vs KTM 250 Adventure: Price, specs and features comparison

TVS Motor Company has entered the adventure touring space with the all-new Apache RTX 300, marking the brand’s first step beyond its sporty street motorcycles. Naturally, the new ADV finds itself up against a well-established rival — the KTM 250 Adventure, a bike known for its proven off-road capability and strong highway manners. Here’s how the two compare in terms of price, performance, and key specifications. Personalised Offers on TVS Apache RTX 300 Check Offers Check Offers KTM 250 Adventure is priced higher than the TVS Apache RTX 300. However, the price of the RTX is currently introductory which means that it will increase in the future.

TVS Apache RTX 300 vs KTM 250 Adventure: Specifications comparison Category TVS Apache RTX 300 KTM 250 Adventure Price ₹ 1.99 lakh ex-showroom onwards ₹ 2.40 lakh ex-showroom Engine 299 cc 249 cc Power 36 PS 31 PS Torque 28.5 Nm 25 Nm Suspension USD/monoshock USD/monoshock Ground clearance 200 mm 228 mm Seat height 835 mm 825 mm Weight 180 kg 176 kg Fuel tank 12.5 litre 14.5 litre View All Prev Next

Price and Variants

The TVS Apache RTX 300 is priced between ₹1.99 lakh and ₹2.34 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variant. This makes it significantly more affordable than the KTM 250 Adventure, which carries a price tag of around ₹2.40 lakh (ex-showroom). TVS clearly aims to undercut KTM, making the RTX 300 an attractive option for riders looking for performance without stretching their budget too much. However, it is important to note that the pricing of TVS is introductory, so it will increase in the future.

Engine and Performance

The Apache RTX 300 packs a 299.1cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine producing 36 PS and 28.5 Nm of torque. In contrast, the KTM 250 Adventure comes with a 249 cc liquid-cooled engine generating 31 bhp and 25 Nm. On paper, the TVS holds the upper hand in both power and torque, hinting at stronger highway performance and quicker acceleration.

Suspension, Tyres and Ride

Both motorcycles feature USD forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear, ensuring good ride quality and stability. The Apache RTX 300 rolls on 17-inch wheels (110/80 front and 150/70 rear), which are better suited for touring and road grip. The KTM 250 Adventure, meanwhile, uses a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear setup (100/90 front and 130/80 rear), giving it a clear edge off-road.

Dimensions and Ground Clearance

The Apache RTX 300 offers a 200 mm ground clearance and an 835 mm seat height, making it more accessible for shorter riders. The KTM 250 Adventure, however, stands taller with 228 mm clearance and an 825 mm seat height, improving off-road usability.

Weight and Fuel Tank

At 180 kg, the Apache is slightly heavier than the KTM’s 176 kg, though the difference is minor. The KTM gets a 14.5-litre fuel tank, while the Apache offers 12.5 litres, translating to slightly longer touring range for the Austrian bike.