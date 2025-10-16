TVS Apache RTX 300 vs Royal Enfield Himalayan 450: Price, specs and features comparison
Compare the TVS Apache RTX 300 and Royal Enfield Himalayan 450—engine, features, specs, ground clearance, and price to see which adventure bike suits you best.
TVS Motor Company has entered the adventure touring segment with the launch of its new Apache RTX. This extends the Apache brand to the terrain and touring category. It aims to combine sportiness, modern tech and touring usability. While it is not a direct rival to the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, people will be comparing both these motorcycles because of how popular they are. Doing this is also crucial as it will reveal where the newly launched ADV tourer stands in comparison to the segment leader.
|Category
|TVS Apache RTX 300
|Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
|Engine
|299 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder
|450 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder
|Power
|36 PS (≈ 35.5 bhp) @ 9,000 rpm
|40 PS (≈ 39.4 bhp) @ 8,000 rpm
|Torque
|28.5 Nm @ 7,000 rpm
|40 Nm @ 5,500 rpm
|Gearbox
|6-speed with bi-directional quickshifter
|6-speed, no quickshifter
|Frame
|Steel trellis frame
|Twin-spar tubular frame
|Front Suspension
|41 mm USD forks (180 mm travel; fully adjustable in top variant)
|43 mm USD forks (200 mm travel)
|Rear Suspension
|Monoshock (180 mm travel)
|Monoshock (200 mm travel)
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|12.5 litres
|17 litres
|Seat Height
|835 mm
|Adjustable: 805–845 mm
|Ground Clearance
|200 mm
|230 mm
|Front Wheel / Tyre
|19-inch alloy, 110/80 section
|21-inch spoked, 90/90 section
|Rear Wheel / Tyre
|17-inch alloy, 150/70 section
|17-inch spoked, 140/80 section
|Front Brake
|320 mm disc
|320 mm disc
|Rear Brake
|240 mm disc
|270 mm disc
|Features
|Digital display with SmartX connectivity, Maps mirroring, 4 riding modes, adaptive headlight, adjustable levers, traction control, 2 USB ports, quickshifter
|Circular TFT display with Maps mirroring, 2 riding modes, USB-C port
|Price (ex-showroom)
|₹1.99 lakh (introductory)
|₹3.06 lakh
How different do the two bikes look against each other?
In terms of design, the RTX 300 looks more modern and striking with its design that is based on TVS's new Mono Volume Design. There are split LED headlamps in the front, and a fuel tank that is neatly integrated into the fuel tank. Most importantly, it is a soft roader that is meant to do long distances comfortably.
On the other hand, the Himalayan 450 follows a function-over-form design approach. It gets a circular LED headlamp with a large fuel tank that gets an exo skeleton to protect it in case of a fall, as well as to mount luggage. The rear section is relatively slim, and there are spoked wheels completing the adventure tourer styling of the motorcycle.
What kind of performance is offered?
When it comes to the specifications, there is a big difference. The RTX 300 uses a 299 cc liquid-cooled engine that puts out 36 Ps of max power at 9,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 28.5 Nm at 7,000 rpm. There is a 6-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quickshifter.
On the other hand, the Himalayan 450 is using a 450 cc liquid-cooled engine that puts out 40 Ps at 8,000 rpm and 40 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. It also uses a 6-speed gearbox, but there is no quickshifter on offer.
What equipment is onboard to support off-roading?
In terms of hardware, the Apache RTX 300 is underpinned by a steel trellis frame that is suspended by 41 mm upside-down forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. There is 180 mm of travel at both ends. However, the top-end variant of the Apache does come with fully adjustable suspension.
Then there is the Himalayan 450 that uses a twin spar tubular frame which is suspended by 43 mm upside-down forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. However, it gets 200 mm of travel.
What's the fuel capacity of the two motorcycles?
The RTX 300 has a fuel tank capacity of 12.5 litres, whereas the Himalayan 450 has a massive 17-litre fuel tank.
What does the ground clearance and seat height measure?
The Apache RTX 300 has a seat height of 835 mm, whereas the Himalayan 450 comes with an adjustable seat height of between 805 mm to 845 mm. In terms of ground clearance, the Himalayan has an edge with 230 mm when compared to 200 mm of the Apache.
What is the brake setup on these motorbikes?
The Himalayan 450, being a hardcore off-roader, uses spoked rims with a 21-inch front and a 17-inch rear. They are wrapped in 90/90 and 140/80 section tyres respectively. TVS is using a 19-inch front and a 17-inch rear, which uses wider 110/80 and 150/70 tyres.
Both motorcycles use 320 mm discs in the front, but the Himalayan gets a larger 270 mm disc at the rear, whereas the TVS uses a 240 mm unit.
What features are offered?
In terms of features, the TVS is clearly more loaded with a digital screen that comes with SmartX connectivity, Maps mirroring, four riding modes, adaptive headlight, adjustable levers, traction control, two USB ports and a quick shifter. The Himalayan gets a circular display that also gets Maps mirroring support, there are two riding modes and a USB-C port.
How do the two compare in terms of price?
The Apache RTX 300 has an introductory starting price of ₹1.99 lakh, whereas the Himalayan 450 starts at ₹3.06 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.