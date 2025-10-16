TVS Apache RTX 300 vs Royal Enfield Himalayan 450: Price, specs and features comparison

TVS Motor Company has entered the adventure touring segment with the launch of its new Apache RTX. This extends the Apache brand to the terrain and touring category. It aims to combine sportiness, modern tech and touring usability. While it is not a direct rival to the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, people will be comparing both these motorcycles because of how popular they are. Doing this is also crucial as it will reveal where the newly launched ADV tourer stands in comparison to the segment leader. Personalised Offers on TVS Apache RTX 300 Check Offers Check Offers Both motorcycles belong to different segments. But it is interesting to see how the new Apache RTX 300 fares against the Himalayan 450.

Category TVS Apache RTX 300 Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Engine 299 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder 450 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder Power 36 PS (≈ 35.5 bhp) @ 9,000 rpm 40 PS (≈ 39.4 bhp) @ 8,000 rpm Torque 28.5 Nm @ 7,000 rpm 40 Nm @ 5,500 rpm Gearbox 6-speed with bi-directional quickshifter 6-speed, no quickshifter Frame Steel trellis frame Twin-spar tubular frame Front Suspension 41 mm USD forks (180 mm travel; fully adjustable in top variant) 43 mm USD forks (200 mm travel) Rear Suspension Monoshock (180 mm travel) Monoshock (200 mm travel) Fuel Tank Capacity 12.5 litres 17 litres Seat Height 835 mm Adjustable: 805–845 mm Ground Clearance 200 mm 230 mm Front Wheel / Tyre 19-inch alloy, 110/80 section 21-inch spoked, 90/90 section Rear Wheel / Tyre 17-inch alloy, 150/70 section 17-inch spoked, 140/80 section Front Brake 320 mm disc 320 mm disc Rear Brake 240 mm disc 270 mm disc Features Digital display with SmartX connectivity, Maps mirroring, 4 riding modes, adaptive headlight, adjustable levers, traction control, 2 USB ports, quickshifter Circular TFT display with Maps mirroring, 2 riding modes, USB-C port Price (ex-showroom) ₹ 1.99 lakh (introductory) ₹ 3.06 lakh

How different do the two bikes look against each other?

In terms of design, the RTX 300 looks more modern and striking with its design that is based on TVS's new Mono Volume Design. There are split LED headlamps in the front, and a fuel tank that is neatly integrated into the fuel tank. Most importantly, it is a soft roader that is meant to do long distances comfortably.

On the other hand, the Himalayan 450 follows a function-over-form design approach. It gets a circular LED headlamp with a large fuel tank that gets an exo skeleton to protect it in case of a fall, as well as to mount luggage. The rear section is relatively slim, and there are spoked wheels completing the adventure tourer styling of the motorcycle.

What kind of performance is offered?

When it comes to the specifications, there is a big difference. The RTX 300 uses a 299 cc liquid-cooled engine that puts out 36 Ps of max power at 9,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 28.5 Nm at 7,000 rpm. There is a 6-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quickshifter.

On the other hand, the Himalayan 450 is using a 450 cc liquid-cooled engine that puts out 40 Ps at 8,000 rpm and 40 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. It also uses a 6-speed gearbox, but there is no quickshifter on offer.

The Himalayan 450 is one of the most popular ADVs in the Indian market.

What equipment is onboard to support off-roading?

In terms of hardware, the Apache RTX 300 is underpinned by a steel trellis frame that is suspended by 41 mm upside-down forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. There is 180 mm of travel at both ends. However, the top-end variant of the Apache does come with fully adjustable suspension.

Then there is the Himalayan 450 that uses a twin spar tubular frame which is suspended by 43 mm upside-down forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. However, it gets 200 mm of travel.

What's the fuel capacity of the two motorcycles?

The RTX 300 has a fuel tank capacity of 12.5 litres, whereas the Himalayan 450 has a massive 17-litre fuel tank.

What does the ground clearance and seat height measure?

The Apache RTX 300 has a seat height of 835 mm, whereas the Himalayan 450 comes with an adjustable seat height of between 805 mm to 845 mm. In terms of ground clearance, the Himalayan has an edge with 230 mm when compared to 200 mm of the Apache.

TVS Apache RTX 300 is the first bike to use the all-new RTX D4 engine.

What is the brake setup on these motorbikes?

The Himalayan 450, being a hardcore off-roader, uses spoked rims with a 21-inch front and a 17-inch rear. They are wrapped in 90/90 and 140/80 section tyres respectively. TVS is using a 19-inch front and a 17-inch rear, which uses wider 110/80 and 150/70 tyres.

Both motorcycles use 320 mm discs in the front, but the Himalayan gets a larger 270 mm disc at the rear, whereas the TVS uses a 240 mm unit.

What features are offered?

In terms of features, the TVS is clearly more loaded with a digital screen that comes with SmartX connectivity, Maps mirroring, four riding modes, adaptive headlight, adjustable levers, traction control, two USB ports and a quick shifter. The Himalayan gets a circular display that also gets Maps mirroring support, there are two riding modes and a USB-C port.

How do the two compare in terms of price?

The Apache RTX 300 has an introductory starting price of ₹1.99 lakh, whereas the Himalayan 450 starts at ₹3.06 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.