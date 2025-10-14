Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 spotted with alloy wheels: Here are 5 things we know

The upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 has created quite a buzz among motorcycle enthusiasts after being spotted with several new features. The latest spy shots are of the motorcycle equipped with alloy wheels. This next-generation adventure tourer, which will sit at the top of the brand's lineup, is expected to bring a perfect mix of rugged capability and refined performance. Here are five key things we can make out from the spy shots of the Himalayan 750. Get Launch Updates on Royal Enfield Himalayan 650 Notify me Notify me Royal Enfield will sell the Himalayan 750 with alloy wheels as well as spoked rims.(Insta/ idiotic_racer_)

2025 Royal Enfield Himalayan 750: Detailed spec-sheet of key expectations Category Specification Engine 750 cc parallel twin Transmission 6-speed unit Fuel Petrol Brakes Dual discs in the front and single disc at rear Suspension Upside down forks in the front and monoshock at rear Exhaust Single-piece upswept unit Wheels alloy wheels/ spoked rims View All Prev Next

1. Alloy Wheels Make Their Debut

One of the most noticeable updates on the new Himalayan 750 is the presence of alloy wheels, replacing the traditional spoked design. This move marks a significant shift towards modern styling and improved practicality, as alloy wheels are tubeless-compatible and easier to maintain. While this setup favours road touring, Royal Enfield still offers spoked wheels in certain variants for hardcore off-road enthusiasts. Having said that, we are expecting that the bike will be quite heavy, so it will still not be the best one when it comes to off-roading.

The motorcycle will use a larger 750 cc mill which will be derived from the current 650 cc unit.

2. Evolved Design with Familiar Himalayan DNA

The Himalayan 750 continues to retain the signature adventure-oriented silhouette but with notable refinements. It sports a taller windscreen, larger half fairing, and redesigned fuel tank, offering better wind protection and improved ergonomics for long rides. There will also be an exoskeleton around the tank to protect it, in case there is a fall, and it will also come in handy for mounting stuff. The round LED headlamp remains, preserving its identity, but the overall styling feels sharper and more premium with features like new trapezoidal mirrors and cleaner body panels. One thing that we do hope is that Royal Enfield upgrades the headlight because the current LED one can barely do its thing in the city and is not really meant for highway duties. Considering that the Himalayan 750 will be a tourer, it should come with a new-generation, powerful headlight. If this is not the case, then customers would have to opt for auxiliary lighting.

3. Updated Frame, Suspension, and Braking Setup

Underneath the revamped design lies a new chassis paired with upgraded suspension. The Himalayan 750 gets upside-down (USD) front forks and a rear monoshock, promising better stability and handling on mixed terrains. The braking setup is also more advanced, featuring dual discs in the front to enhance the stopping power.

The braking hardware on the Himalayan 750 will be upgraded with twin discs for additional stopping power.

4. Bigger and More Powerful Engine

The Himalayan 750 will feature a larger parallel-twin engine, derived from Royal Enfield’s proven 650 cc platform but tuned for more torque and adventure touring capability. Expected to displace around 750 cc, this motor is likely to deliver smoother power delivery, better low-end grunt, and improved highway cruising abilities. The current engine can already cruise at triple digit speeds without breaking a sweat. The prototype also shows an upswept exhaust, adding to its adventure styling. It is important to note that this upswept unit is different from the one that we saw on the Interceptor Bear 650.

5. Global Launch Expected in Late 2025

Royal Enfield is expected to unveil the Himalayan 750 globally by late 2025, potentially at major motorcycle shows like EICMA. The bike appears to be in its final testing stages, suggesting that production may begin soon after. When launched, it will likely sit above the Himalayan 450, targeting both domestic and international markets.