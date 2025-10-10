Royal Enfield Bullet 350 vs Classic 350: Which retro icon should you buy in 2025?

The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 and Classic 350 are two of India’s most loved retro motorcycles. Both share the same heart and heritage, but each has its own character that appeals to a different kind of rider. With both models now underpinned by Royal Enfield’s modern J-series platform, the big question remains — which one is the better buy in 2025: the Bullet 350 or the Classic 350? Personalised Offers on Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Check Offers Check Offers Both motorcycles use the same platform and engine.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Bullet 350 specifications Category Specification Engine 349 cc, air-oil cooled, long-stroke unit Power 20 bhp Torque 27 Nm Gearbox 5-speed Suspension Telescopic forks in front and twin shock absorbers at rear

Design and Styling: Old-School Charm vs Timeless Elegance

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 carries an unmistakable old-school aura with its curvy fuel tank, vintage badging, and split seats. It’s a modern motorcycle wrapped in retro clothing — ideal for those who crave nostalgia with refinement.

The Bullet 350, on the other hand, retains its raw and rugged personality. While the latest version looks cleaner and more premium, some traditional Bullet fans might miss the rubber tank pads and signature “topi” headlamp. Still, it’s the simpler and more straightforward-looking bike of the two.

If you prefer a polished, show-stopping design — the Classic 350 wins. But if you love understated simplicity and that iconic Bullet stance, the Bullet 350 still turns heads.

Engine and Performance: Same Power, Different Feel

Both motorcycles use the same 349 cc, single-cylinder J-series engine, producing 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of torque, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. On paper, performance is identical — but their personalities differ on the road.

The Classic 350 feels a bit more composed and refined at high speeds, while the Bullet 350 delivers a slightly more relaxed riding posture with higher handlebars. The throttle response is smooth, and vibrations are well-controlled on both — a massive improvement over the older UCE models.

If comfort and upright ergonomics matter more, the Bullet 350 edges ahead because of its riding triangle and seat. But for a balanced riding triangle, the Classic 350 offers more finesse.

Ride and Handling: Comfort vs Confidence

Both motorcycles share similar suspension and chassis setups, but the Bullet 350’s firmer single-piece seat makes it better suited for longer rides. Meanwhile, the Classic 350 feels slightly more confident while cornering and offers more customisation options through Royal Enfield’s accessories catalogue.

At 195 kg, neither bike is light — but that heft gives them unmatched road presence. Moreover, the weight disappears as soon as you start moving. Both are happiest cruising between 80–100 km/h, offering a relaxed and enjoyable ride rather than outright speed and acceleration.

Features and Variants

The Classic 350 gets more paint schemes, premium chrome finishes, and wider variant choices — including the Redditch, Chrome, Halcyon, Signals, and Dark editions. It also gets a Tripper navigation system and an LED headlight.

The Bullet 350, meanwhile, keeps things simpler with fewer variants and solid colours, but its pricing is more accessible, making it the better value-for-money option.

Price Comparison

Model Starting Price (Ex-showroom)

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 starts at ₹1.69 lakh

Royal Enfield Classic 350 starts at ₹1.81 lakh

The Bullet undercuts the Classic by about ₹12,000, which could make a difference if you’re on a budget.

Verdict: Which One Should You Buy?

Choosing between the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 and Classic 350 ultimately comes down to personality.

Buy the Classic 350 if you want a retro design, a more premium feel, and a broader range of variants, along with few features.

Choose the Bullet 350 if you value simplicity, comfort, and affordability without losing the Royal Enfield soul.

Both motorcycles are mechanically identical — but emotionally, they’re apart. In the end, the better bike is the one that connects with your heart.