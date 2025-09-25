Hero Destini 110 vs Honda Activa 110: Price, specs and features comparison

The recently launched Hero Destini 110 takes direct aim at the Honda Activa 110 (Activa 6G), which has long been the most popular scooter in India. While Honda relies on its legacy of reliability and strong brand presence, Hero is banking on aggressive pricing and a modern feature list to win buyers. Here’s how the two 110cc scooters compare in price, specifications, features, and overall value. Personalised Offers on Hero Destini 110 Check Offers Check Offers Hero Destini 110 and Honda Activa 110 belong to the same segment. However, the approach towards the product is quite different.

Price Comparison

Hero has priced the Destini 110 competitively, with the base VX variant available at ₹72,000 and the higher ZX trim, which adds front disc brake and more features, at ₹79,000 (ex-showroom). In contrast, the Honda Activa 6G starts at ₹74,369 for the standard model and goes up to around ₹87,693 for the top variant. This makes the Destini more affordable at the entry point, while Activa’s higher trims can stretch significantly beyond Hero’s top-spec offering.

Engine and Performance

The Hero Destini 110 is powered by a 110.9 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that produces about 7.9 bhp and 8.8 Nm of torque. The Honda Activa 6G, meanwhile, uses a 109.51 cc motor generating 7.99 bhp and 9.05 Nm. Both scooters are equipped with automatic CVT gearboxes for effortless city riding. When it comes to efficiency, Honda has the edge with a claimed mileage of 59.5 kmpl, compared to the Destini’s 56.2 kmpl. Both get a 5.3-litre fuel tank, but the Activa is lighter at around 106 kg versus the Destini’s 114 kg, making it slightly easier to manoeuvre in congested traffic.

Features and Equipment

This is where Hero has worked to differentiate the Destini. It offers a projector LED headlamp, LED tail lamp, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and a pillion backrest in the ZX variant. The scooter also comes with Hero’s i3S idle stop-start technology to save fuel during traffic halts. On the other hand, the Honda Activa keeps things simpler on the base models but adds useful features like an external fuel filler cap and engine start-stop switch. Its higher trims offer more premium touches, including TFT displays and smart connectivity, though these come at a steeper price.

Verdict

The Hero Destini 110 presents itself as a feature-rich, stylish, and value-for-money scooter that appeals to younger riders or those looking for something modern without overspending. Its aggressive pricing and equipment list give it an edge over the Activa in terms of features per rupee. However, the Honda Activa remains the tried-and-tested choice, offering excellent reliability, strong resale value, and a wide service network that has made it India’s go-to family scooter for years.