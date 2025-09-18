Honda WN7 vs Ultraviolette F77: Range, battery and specs compared

Honda has taken the wraps off its first electric motorcycle. It is called WN7, in which ‘W’ denotes the development concept “ Be the Wind”, “N” for “Naked,” and 7 indicating the output class. The WN7 is the production model of “EV Fun Concept” that we first saw at EICMA 2024 in Milan, Italy. In India, we have the Ultraviolette F77, which is known for being an electric performance motorcycle. Here's a quick comparison between the F77 and WN7. Personalised Offers on Honda QC1 Check Offers Check Offers The Honda WN7 electric motorcycle debuts with a fixed battery and a claimed range of 130 km. Meanwhile, the Ultraviolette F77 boasts a larger battery, longer range of 323 km, and advanced features, highlighting its competitive edge in the electric motorcycle market.

Honda WN7 vs Ultraviolette F77: Battery

Honda has not yet revealed the battery size of the WN7. But what they have revealed is that the electric motorcycle features a fixed lithium-ion battery pack. On the other hand, the F77 Recon which is the top-end variant, comes with a 10.3 kWh battery pack.

Honda WN7 vs Ultraviolette F77: Range

While we do not know the battery capacity of the Honda WN7, what we do know is that Honda is claiming an estimated range of over 130 km on a single charge. The Ultraviolette F77 has an IDC claimed range of 323 km on a single charge which is a lot more than what Honda is claiming.

Honda WN7 vs Ultraviolette F77: Specs

Honda is using an 18 kW electric motor that has a peak torque output of 100 Nm. The electric motor on the Ultraviolette F77 produces 30 kW and 100 Nm. So, on paper, the F77 is a lot more powerful. What is interesting is that Honda says that the performance of the WN7 should be around that of 600 cc ICE motorcycles.

Honda WN7 vs Ultraviolette F77: Charging time

Ultraviolette says that the F77 can charge from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in 60 minutes using a 12 kW DC fast charger, whereas the Honda WN7 takes just 30 minutes.

Honda WN7 vs Ultraviolette F77: Features

In terms of features, the F77 comes with park assist, deep sleep, optional TPMS, LED lighting, traction control, hill hold assist, ABS, Stability Control and a 5-inch TFT cluster. Honda has not yet revealed the full list of features but what they have announced is the 5-inch instrument cluster which will support HondaSync application.