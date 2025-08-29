Search
TVS Orbiter vs TVS iQube: Design, features, range compared

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Aug 29, 2025 10:12 am IST

The TVS Orbiter is a new entry-level electric scooter, offering features like cruise control and improved storage compared to the iQube.

The Hosur-based automaker TVS recently rejigged its electric scooter lineup by launching the TVS Orbiter. It has taken the iQube’s position, serving as an entry-level model in the company’s portfolio.

The TVS Orbiter is aimed at a younger audience, whereas the TVS iQube is aimed at the masses.
Interestingly, the Indian automaker has also offered segment-first features on the Orbiter, but the question is: what? Another question is: how is it different from the established TVS iQube? Well, read on to find out the differences.

TVS Orbiter vs TVS iQube: Design and features

The TVS Orbiter doesn’t have a mainstream design language as it houses a flat seat (extended) of 845mm and a flat floor. These practical features are usually missed in many modern scooters. Both these things contribute to a relaxed riding position. Not only that, this new TVS EV also has a better under-seat storage of 34 litres, unlike the iQube’s 32-litre storage.

Up front, the new Orbiter has a high-mounted headlamp cluster that goes well with the DRL strip, integrated into the front apron. In parallel, its rear-end also has a modern touch, thanks to the singular LED strip.

The Orbiter EV rides on 14-inch wheels at both ends, plus it offers 169mm of ground clearance.

As per TVS, the 2025 Orbiter is equipped with the segment-first feature - cruise control - complemented with safety checks for a safer ride. Other features comprise a USB charging port, an automated hill assist, and a digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity. With this wireless connectivity, one can enable functions like live-tracking, towing alerts, anti-theft alerts, vehicle health status, and near charging stations, to name a few.

On the other hand, the familiar TVS iQube is known for having an upmarket look, thanks to its sleeker style and a premium finish. As for features, the iQube EV offers a 7-inch touchscreen TFT display, turn-by-turn navigation, document storage, call/SMS alerts, crash/fall alerts, ride modes, etc.

The iQube also has slightly smaller wheels of 12 inches. For storage, it has a slightly less underseat capacity than the new Orbiter, rated at 32 litres.

TVS Orbiter vs TVS iQube: Performance and range

TVS has only offered a single battery pack of 3.1 kWh on the 2025 Orbiter EV. According to the automaker, the new entry-level TVS EV can offer a range of 158km on a single charge. The Orbiter makes an affordable alternative to the TVS iQube’s 3.5kWh variant, which has a claimed range of 145km.

In addition to iQube’s 3.5kWh variant, three more battery packs are available. Those include 2.2kWh, 3.1kWh, and 5.3kWh.

The latter has an average ex-showroom price of 1.09 lakh, while the former has an introductory ex-showroom price of 99,000.

TVS Orbiter vs TVS iQube: Colours and rivalry

The new Orbiter EV is available in six vibrant colours: Stratos Blue, Neon Sunburst, Stellar Silver, Lunar Grey, Martian Copper, and Cosmic Titanium. In parallel, the TVS iQube EV has several colour options in monotone and dual-tone, depending upon the variant.

The entry-level TVS Orbiter competes with the Honda Activa-E, TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak, Suzuki e-Access, Ola S1 Air, and Ather Rizta. In parallel, the iQube rivals the Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X, and Hero Vida V2.

