Honda CB350C vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Price, specs and features compared

Honda recently launched the CB350C in the Indian market as a direct rival to the Bullet 350 from Royal Enfield. The CB350C is essentially the CB350 but with minor cosmetic changes. Moreover, the brand has decided to rename the CB350 to CB350C. The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is one of the oldest nameplates that is still on sale in the world and is considered to be one of the most sought-after motorcycles in the 350cc retro segment in India. The CB350C and the Bullet 350 cater to riders who want a blend of classic design and modern performance, but they appeal to slightly different audiences. Let's break down the price, specifications, features, and overall value of these two bikes to help you decide which one to choose. Both motorcycles use a retro styling but it is the Honda that uses LED lighting elements whereas the Bullet still sticks to halogen units.

Honda CB350C vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Price Comparison

The Honda CB350C is priced between ₹2.02 lakh. This makes the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 more accessible as it starts at ₹1.60 lakh while the top-end variant costs ₹2.02 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom. This gives the Bullet a clear advantage for budget-conscious buyers, while the Honda positions itself as a premium alternative. Moreover, what also helps Bullet's case is the availability; Royal Enfield has more dealerships when compared to Honda's BigWing dealerships through which the CB350C is being sold.

Honda CB350C vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Engine and Performance

Under the hood, both bikes use single-cylinder, air-cooled engines. The Honda CB350C produces 20.7 PS of power and 29.4 Nm of torque, while the Bullet 350 generates 20.2 PS and 27 Nm. The Honda edges ahead with better refinement and the addition of an assist and slipper clutch, making it smoother during gear shifts and more comfortable for long rides. The Bullet, however, offers its signature “thump” and strong low-end torque, ideal for city cruising and relaxed riding. Honda is also more rev-friendly, and at the end of the day, it all depends on what kind of engine characteristics the rider likes.

Honda CB350C vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Features and Ride Quality

The Honda CB350C is the more modern of the two, offering LED headlamps, Bluetooth-enabled cluster, Honda Selectable Torque Control, and a larger 15.2-litre tank. The Bullet 350, with its classic styling and 13.5-litre tank, emphasizes tradition but still includes essentials like dual-channel ABS and disc brakes. Both bikes weigh around 186–187 kg and come with telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers.

Honda CB350C vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Verdict

Choose the Honda CB350C if you value refinement, a rev-friendly engine, modern features, and highway comfort. Opt for the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 if you prefer heritage design, affordability, and iconic brand appeal. Both motorcycles excel in their own ways, offering riders a solid mix of style and performance.