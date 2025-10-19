TVS Apache RTX 300 ridden: Key pros and cons explained

The adventure motorcycling scene in India has matured rapidly in the past few years. What started as a niche category is now one of the most competitive segments in the market. After establishing itself as a sporty and performance-driven brand, TVS has stepped into this space with its first purpose-built ADV — the Apache RTX 300. We spent a day riding it through winding mountain roads and mixed terrain to find out where it shines, and where it could use some polishing. Personalised Offers on TVS Apache RTX 300 Check Offers Check Offers TVS Apache RTX 300 is the first adventure tourer from the brand.

TVS Apache RTX 300: Pros and cons Pros Cons Comfortable and upright riding posture Engine feels too linear for spirited riders Excellent suspension setup for mixed terrain Tyres lack grip Rich feature list including cruise control, traction control, and TFT display Engine vibrations Slick gearbox Throttle response slightly twitchy in Tour mode Capable off-road Fueling issue View All Prev Next

First Impressions and Design

At first glance, the Apache RTX 300 looks every bit the modern adventure bike. It has an upright stance, a tall windscreen, and clean bodywork that avoids unnecessary bulk. The LED headlamps are neatly integrated and lend the front a confident face. Build quality feels solid, and the paint finish is typically TVS — sharp and premium.

What stands out most, however, is the balance in proportions. The bike doesn’t tower over you like some big ADVs do. Swing a leg over, and the riding position feels immediately natural — upright, neutral, and easy to get comfortable on. The tank shape flows neatly into the fairing, and the seat cushioning hits a sweet spot between firmness and comfort.

This is the first time we get to experience the RTX D4 engine.

On the Road and Beyond

The Apache RTX 300 feels approachable right from the first twist of the throttle. It doesn’t overwhelm with power, but instead delivers a predictable and smooth response that makes long rides less tiring. Yes, there is some twitchiness in the throttle when the bike is in Touring mode.

Ride quality is one of the highlights. The suspension has been tuned to take on a variety of surfaces — from patchy tarmac to gravel trails — without unsettling the rider. Even through tighter corners, the bike maintains composure, inspiring confidence. The braking setup offers progressive feedback, though the tyres could have inspired more confidence as currently they do lack grip on wet and gravel surfaces.

If there’s a minor gripe, it’s that spirited riders might find the engine character a bit too calm. It’s more about comfort and refinement than raw excitement — which, depending on your preference, can be a plus or a minus.

Tech and Features

TVS has clearly gone the extra mile in equipping the RTX 300. The full-colour TFT display looks crisp, and Bluetooth connectivity brings in navigation and call alerts. Cruise control, traction control, and riding modes add to its touring credentials. Even the lighting setup feels thoughtfully engineered to ensure maximum visibility.

Pros

Comfortable and confidence-inspiring ergonomics

Smooth and refined engine suited for touring

Excellent suspension balance for mixed terrain

Rich features list for the price

Solid build quality and premium design

Cons

Engine lacks the punch some riders may expect

Tyres could offer better grip

Minor vibrations

Verdict

The TVS Apache RTX 300 makes a strong first impression as an all-rounder. It’s comfortable, well-built, and thoughtfully engineered to appeal to riders stepping into the adventure-touring world. While it’s not a hardcore off-roader or a thrill machine, it’s a motorcycle that delivers confidence, practicality, and refinement in equal measure. At a starting price of ₹1.99 lakh (ex-showroom), TVS has managed to create a bike that feels premium without being intimidating — a welcome addition to India’s fast-growing ADV space.