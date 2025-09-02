Janhvi Kapoor's boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya is smitten by her performance in Param Sundari: 'My dream, my queen'

Actor Janhvi Kapoor's recent film Param Sundari may not have set the box office on fire, but it has won the heart of her boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya. The film also stars Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role. Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya have been dating for quite some time now.

Shikhar Pahariya is all hearts for girlfriend Janhvi Kapoor

Taking to Instagram, Shikhar shared a screenshot from the film, featuring Janhvi. Sharing the picture, Shikhar wrote, "My dream, my queen (red heart and crown emojis) wow wow wow." He also tagged her.

Shikhar shared a screenshot from the film featuring Janhvi.

About Janhvi and Shikhar's relationship

Janhvi and Shikhar have been dating for quite some time. Though they have never officially confirmed their relationship, they’ve often dropped hints. Once, she was seen sporting a necklace with Shikhar's name. He frequently shares her pictures on his social media platforms.

Most recently, Shikhar also accompanied Janhvi to this year's Cannes Film Festival, where she walked the red carpet for the premiere of her upcoming film Homebound. Last year, Janhvi and Shikhar attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Shiva Shakti Puja together.

About Param Sundari

Directed by Tushar Jalota, Param Sundari marks the first collaboration between Sidharth and Janhvi as co-stars. Manjot Singh also plays a pivotal role in the film.

The film, which released on August 29, has so far earned ₹30 crore, as per Sacnilk.com. The film's plot revolves around a Punjabi boy and a Malayali girl. What follows next is a riot of fun and chaos as the two fall in love with each other.

Janhvi's films

Fans will see Janhvi with Varun Dhawan in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. The film will hit theatres on October 2. It is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan.

She will also star opposite Ram Charan in a sports-cation film, Peddi, with music by AR Rahman. It is set for a 2026 release.