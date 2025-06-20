Janhvi Kapoor steals food from boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya's plate; his reaction has Varun Dhawan saying ‘please be calm’

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor is currently on holiday in London with her sister, actor Khushi Kapoor, and boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. The actor shared a series of photos from their trip, offering fans a glimpse into their fun-filled moments. However, what truly caught everyone’s attention was an adorable video of Janhvi stealing food from Shikhar’s plate. (Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor and boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya walk hand in hand in London, Khushi Kapoor third wheels. Watch) Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya's cute interaction on food gets reaction from Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor.

Janhvi Kapoor's London vacation with boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya and sister Khushi Kapoor

On Thursday, Janhvi took to Instagram to post several pictures from her London getaway. The photos showed her enjoying a picnic with Khushi by a lake, horse riding, and posing at picturesque locations. She also shared a video where she is seen cheekily taking a bite from Shikhar’s plate. Shikhar, in response, gave her a mock 'death stare' while Janhvi smiled back mischievously.

The video left fans in splits and received amusing reactions from friends and co-stars. Her Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari co-star Varun Dhawan commented, "Please be calm and eat sugar-free ice cream." Arjun Kapoor added, "U have a ‘NAC’ of doing this while eating…" Meanwhile, Anshula Kapoor gushed over the duo, writing, "Favesssss." A fan commented, "The stare 😂 stop eyeing my food lol." Another wrote, “Shikhar seems like a nice and humble guy. Janhvi will win in life.”

Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming films

Janhvi's film Homebound, which also stars Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa in lead roles, premiered at The Cannes Film Festival 2025 and got a 9-minute standing ovation. Helmed by Neeraj Ghaywan, the film is yet to release in theatres. She will next be seen in the film Param Sundari, directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films. The film also stars Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role and is scheduled for a theatrical release on July 25.

She also has Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari in the pipeline, co-starring Varun Dhawan, Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, and Maneish Paul. Directed by Shashank Khaitan and backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the film is set to release in cinemas on September 12.