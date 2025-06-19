Janhvi Kapoor and rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Paharia walk hand in hand in London, Khushi Kapoor third wheels. Watch

Actor Janhvi Kapoor is currently enjoying some downtime in London, accompanied by her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. A video circulating on social media captures a candid and affectionate moment between the two as they stroll hand-in-hand through the city's streets.(Also read: Did Janhvi Kapoor ignore Ishaan Khatter at the Cannes Film Festival? Vishal Jethwa reveals what really happened) Janhvi Kapoor and rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Paharia were spotted in London recently.

Janhvi and Shikhar spotted in London

In the video shared by the actor's fan account on Instagram, Janhvi can be seen in a comfy black tube top paired with jogger pants. She kept her look casual with loose hair and barely-there makeup. Shikhar complemented her in a casual tee and white pants, looking effortlessly stylish. The moment, captured by a passerby, shows the pair walking close, hands intertwined, while Janhvi can be seen smiling. The Param Sundari actor was also accompanied by her sister-actor Khushi Kapoor, who wore a white top with pants.

Though Janhvi and Shikhar have never officially confirmed their relationship, they’ve often dropped subtle hints. The Ulajh star was once seen sporting a necklace with Shikhar's name, and he frequently shares her pictures on his social media.

Most recently, Shikhar also accompanied Janhvi to this year's Cannes Film Festival, where she walked the red carpet for the premiere of her upcoming film Homebound. Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, the film also stars Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa in lead roles.

About Janhvi's upcoming projects

Janhvi will be seen alongside Sidharth Malhotra in the romantic comedy Param Sundari, set against the vibrant backdrop of Kerala. The film will be released on 25 July. She also reunites with Varun Dhawan for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, a Karan Johar-produced family rom-com that will hit screens in September this year.

Janhvi stars opposite Ram Charan in a sports-cation film, Peddi, with music by AR Rahman. It is set for a 2026 release.