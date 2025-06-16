Janhvi Kapoor makes showing off bralette fashionable in chic black bodycon dress for Miu Miu store launch. Pics

Janhvi Kapoor attended a star-studded event at The House of KOKO to celebrate the reopening of the Miu Miu London flagship on New Bond Street. The affair saw many celebrities in attendance, including Sydney Sweeney, Emma Corrin, Alexa Chung, and others. Let's decode Janhvi's OOTD for the event. Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in Miu Miu from head to toe for their store launch event.

Head-to-toe in Miu Miu

Janhvi Kapoor's cousin Rhea Kapoor styled her for the event. She was dressed in Miu Miu from head to toe, including a bodycon dress, a metallic sea-green bralette, a fur scarf, loafers, stockings, and a handbag. Per Rhea's Instagram profile, for jewels, Janhvi chose adornments from the luxury label Chopard. The internet loved her look, with fans dropping comments like, “Obsessed with you,” and “She is so cool.”

All the details about Janhvi's look

Janhvi's black wool dress from Miu Miu features thin shoulder straps, a plunging V neckline, a ribbed design on the bodice, a midi hem length reaching just below her knees, and a body-hugging silhouette sculpting her curves.

She wore a metallic sea-green bralette under the black wool dress and showed it off by dropping the shoulder strap of her midi ensemble from one side. It has a conical design, a plunging V neckline, and thin straps with Miu Miu logo print.

The actor completed the look by adding stylish accessories, including a bucket hat, a brown fur scarf draped on her shoulders, black heeled loafers featuring the Miu Miu logo, grey stockings decked with intricate embroidery, and a black leather Miu Miu logo bag.

Meanwhile, for jewels, she chose a stylish leather strap watch and diamond earrings. With her long, blonde-highlighted tresses left loose and styled with soft blowout waves, Janhvi chose minimal glam to round off the look, including glossy mauve lips, flushed cheeks, feathered brows, mascara-adorned lashes, glittering gold eye shadow, winged eyeliner, and glowing highlighter.