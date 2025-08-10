Upasana Koindela reveals the love test she made Ram Charan go through: ‘We had people banging on our doors’

Telugu superstar Ram Charan and businesswoman Upasana Konidela are one of the most loved couples in the film industry. Their love story started with friendship and ended with them being each other’s forever. In a recent interview with Curly Tales, Upasana revealed how Ram once passed the test of love during their dating days with flying colours. Upasana Konidela reveals how Ram Charan passed her love test.

When Upasana Konidela put Ram Charan to a love test

Upasana recalls putting Ram Charan under a love test and said, “We were dating at that time, and I used to live closer to the old city. And I said, if you really love me, I want you to take me to the Famous Ice Cream, and Famous Ice Cream is in the middle of a market at that time, and he was a star by then. Everyone recognised him. So he said Okay, we went there, and we ordered ice cream on a date. We had people banging on our doors after that. It was the true test of his love, and he passed with flying colours.”

Talking about how their love evolved over the years, Upasana said, “We realised that we couldn’t have found a better match for each other. We were friends for about two years. No, we didn’t have sparks. It’s not so filmy; it’s not like Magadheera where we touched and felt the spark. We lived in reality.”

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela’s love story

Upasana is the daughter of Shobana Kamineni and the granddaughter of Prathap C Reddy, founder and executive chairman of Apollo Hospitals. Ram Charan is the son of Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi. The two were childhood friends and dated for a brief period before getting engaged in 2011 and tying the knot in a grand ceremony in Hyderabad in 2012. The couple embraced parenthood in 2023 when they welcomed their first child, daughter Klin Kaara, into the world.

Ram Charan’s upcoming movie

Ram will next be seen in Buchi Babu’s Telugu sports action drama film Peddi. Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru, the film stars Ram Charan in the titular role, alongside Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma and Jagapathi Babu. With music composed by AR Rahman, the film is currently under production and is scheduled to release in cinemas on 27 March 2026.