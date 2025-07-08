Upasana Konidela urges women to find their Ram Charan before getting married: ‘No more marrying for money or status’

Businesswoman and actor Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Konidela shared a note on her Instagram about how ‘new India begins at home’. While acknowledging that she comes from ‘privilege,’ she wrote that women should marry for more than ‘money or status.’ (Also Read: Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela says marriage ‘is not a bed of roses’, reveals what they do during issues) Upasana Konidela and Ram Charan have been married since 2012.

Upasana Konidela questions why women get married

Upasana began her note by admitting that she comes from privilege, but went on to write about how even in urban spaces, women find themselves stuck in a marriage due to various reasons. She wrote about exploring the topic in a class with a Harvard Professor, Debora Spar, addressing why women marry when they no longer need marriage.

“Many are financially independent – some even more successful than the men around them. They’re raising children on their own terms. It’s no longer about needing a man – it’s about choosing a partner who respects you and sees you as equal. And that’s the mindset shift we need more women to embrace – though I know, it’s easier said than done,” she wrote.

Upasana also addressed the fact that, according to the National Crime Records Bureau, marital conflict was the third leading cause of murders in India. She wrote of how healthier homes are the only way forward for a stronger India, how women can be the ‘fulcrum of change’, and how they owe it to not just themselves but generations to come.

Asks women to wait for their Ram

“Let’s encourage women to marry from strength, not fear. No more marrying for money or status – those can be built together with the right partner, if needed. Let’s teach our boys early to manage emotions, set boundaries and respect differences. Let’s stop forcing women into timelines – and instead give them the tools and freedom to thrive, whatever their choice may be,” wrote Upasana.

She ended the note by telling women that they don’t need to marry until they find their Ram. “Someone who treats you with respect, walks beside you, and celebrates your strength – not someone who expects you to shrink to fit his comfort zone,” she wrote. Upasana also urged society to care for women’s health and their well-being. “Wait for your Ram. Or walk your path solo. Both are valid. Both are powerful,” she rounded off.

About Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela

Ram Charan married Upasana, the daughter of Shobana Kamineni and the granddaughter of Prathap C Reddy, founder and executive chairman of Apollo Hospitals, in a grand ceremony in Hyderabad in 2012 after their engagement in 2011. They were childhood friends who dated before marriage. Their daughter, Klin Kaara, was born in 2023.

Last seen in Shankar’s Game Changer, Ram will soon star in Buchi Babu Sana’s Peddi and a yet-to-be-titled film by Sukumar.