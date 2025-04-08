Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela says marriage ‘is not a bed of roses’, reveals what they do during issues

Telugu star Ram Charan is often seen expressing his love for his wife, Upasana Konidela, on social media. The couple has been together for 13 years now. In an interview with social media influencer Masoom Minawala, Upasana opened up about the 'secret sauce' of their marriage and revealed that they make sure to take one day out every week to spend quality time with each other. (Also Read: Ram Charan says he ‘enjoys’ being Upasana's ‘better half’ on 12th wedding anniversary) Upasana Konidela on her successful marriage with Ram Charan.

Upasana Konidela reveals if it's difficult to be a superstar's wife

When asked if it's difficult being married to a superstar, Upasana replied that no marriage is easy and that every relationship has its ups and downs – theirs is no different. However, they have a lot of respect for each other. Speaking about their successful marriage, she said, “We come in as equals; we understood that quite early in our marriage. He’s a very, very secure man. And only a secure man will support a woman and push her to do more. That’s what he does for me. Being there with me through my ups and downs, and me being there with him, is our secret sauce. And of course, marriage is not a bed of roses. We have our whole family around us, and our family is our support system — whether it’s his side or mine.”

Upasana on how she, Ram Charan balance career and marriage

Discussing how they manage their careers and relationship together, she shared that they make it a habit to have a date night once a week: “Managing our schedules so that we get adequate time with each other is so important. My mum used to tell us that once a week, you have to have a date night. It’s so important, and we try to do that as much as possible. Date night is at home, with no distractions like the TV or phones. This is something important that we’ve institutionalised in our minds. If we have a problem with each other, we definitely talk about it. Communication is something that we’re still building, and will continue to build until we die. These are things in a marriage that are accepted, but you have to work on them every day. You can’t give up. It’s like breathing."

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela's relationship

Ram and Upasana were schoolmates. However, they lost touch after school, only to reconnect years later in Hyderabad. They became friends and dated for a while before getting engaged in December 2011. They tied the knot in June 2012 in a star-studded wedding in Hyderabad and welcomed a baby girl, Klin Kaara, in June 2023 — 11 years after their marriage.